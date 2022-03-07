Jaeger-LeCoultre Announces A Unique Watchmaking Experience For Sydneysiders

The term ‘icon’ gets thrown around a lot in the luxury watch world, but the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso is truly worthy of the name. First introduced over 90 years ago, the Reverso is one of the most enduring models in the storied Swiss brand’s history – indeed, one of the most enduring watch models ever, and its innovative reversible case remains one of the most distinctive and desirable designs in all of watchmaking.

In what’s sure to be exciting news for watch lovers in the Harbour City, Sydneysiders now have an exciting opportunity to take a deep dive into the history and evolution of this landmark watch, with Jaeger-LeCoultre teaming up with one of the country’s most esteemed jewellers to bring a rather special Reverso experience Down Under.

From the 10th to the 12th of march, a retrospective titled “Reverso: Timeless Stories Since 1931” will be held at Kennedy’s Jaeger-LeCoultre boutique on Sydney’s busy King Street. Think of it as the most luxurious museum exhibition ever, just about one of the world’s most interesting and influential watches from one of the world’s top watch brands.

The retrospective at the boutique. Image: Jaeger-LeCoultre

The retrospective explores the creative and cultural universe of this exceptional design through four themes, leading visitors on a journey through 90 years of timeless modernity, diving deep into the history of the watch and the brand. It’s a pretty special look at such an iconic watch and one that’s rarely offered outside of Switzerland.

Visitors will also have the chance to discover a traditional decoration technique, perlage (also called circular graining) by practising it themselves at the boutique retrospective. That’s right, you get to have a go yourself! It’s a unique chance for us normal folk to try our hands at crafting what’s one of the most recognisable hallmarks of haute horlogerie… And see why it’s so hard to master, we suppose.

The “Reverso: Timeless Stories Since 1931” retrospective is free to all and runs every 30 minutes with no booking required and walk-ins accepted. Guests can also register their interest & attendance via the Kennedy boutique team at [email protected] or via (02) 9061 4520.

