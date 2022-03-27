‘Divisive’ James Bond TV Show Will Start Filming This Year

As it was just a few months ago since Daniel Craig turned in his last performance as the famous and beloved spy, James Bond in No Time To Die, it may be sometime before the franchise is inevitably rebooted and we see a new actor in the 007 role.

However, if you’re a serious Bond fan and you’re already having withdrawals, you may be in luck as Amazon Prime Video has announced that a TV show based on the 007 agent is in the works.

The eight-part series is called 007’s Road to a Million and will be a reality show where contestants will participate in a James Bond-style race around the world. Production is set to commence later this year and casting is currently underway (if you’d like to be involved, you can actually send in an application here).

007’s Road to a Million will be filmed in various locations that are featured in Bond films and for contestants to win first prize – a cool one million pounds cash – they’ll have to compete in various challenges and answer questions correctly; which will presumably be Bond-orientated.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the ‘guardians’ of James Bond and producers of multiple Bond films like No Time To Die and Tomorrow Never Dies, are set to produce this new reality show alongside 72 Films and MGM Television.

David Glover, the CEO of 72 Films, told Variety that 007’s Road to a Million has been in the works for quite some time. “I first had this idea over three years ago… To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true.”

A release date for 007’s Road to a Million hasn’t been announced yet but considering it’ll only start filming this year, it’s likely that the show will be released on Prime Video next year.

The announcement of the series has already divided fans on whether 007’s Road to a Million will be enjoyable or add anything substantial to the Bond franchise. You can see some of the best reactions from Twitter below.

The cheapening of the legacy begins! — Jon Wallace (@Astraea1974) March 27, 2022

Already applied fingers crossed 🤞 — Luke A (007) (@thenextjb007) March 27, 2022

How to destroy your brand in one easy step — Matt Severn (@Matt_Severn) March 27, 2022

I’m not sure I’ve ever been happier than I am right now. YES!!! — Cluster10Super (@JerryJellig1) March 27, 2022

When you said “James Bond Will Return” I didn’t think you meant “in a tiresome reality show.” — Iain (@iainl7) March 27, 2022

