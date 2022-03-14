Joe Rogan Names The Hangover As Last Good Comedy Before ‘Wokeness’ Took Over Hollywood

Joe Rogan’s name is almost becoming synonymous with ‘controversy’ as the American podcaster and former UFC commentator has become well-known for happily voicing whatever pops into his head.

But this time Rogan is not trying a crazy diet or inviting guests onto his podcast who are spreading misinformation about COVID; no, this time Rogan has come after Hollywood.

During a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan was talking to his guest Tom Papa – an American comedian – and the two agreed that “wokeness” has taken over Hollywood and “murdered” the comedy genre.

“It’s like wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways.”

Rogan asked Papa, “what was the last really good comedy movie?” and the two discussed a few comedies like This Is The End, a 2013 film starring James Franco, Jonah Hill & Seth Rogan, and Project X, a 2012 film about an out of control house party, before finally agreeing that The Hangover, the hugely successful 2009 film starring Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis & Ed Helms is “the last great comedy movie.”

Of course, plenty of comedy films that are genuinely hilarious and were rather successful at the box office have been released since 2009; Bridesmaids, We’re The Millers, Booksmart, Pitch Perfect… just to name a few. But according to Rogan, comedies just aren’t made anymore.

“Is there a woke comedy movie? Is there even an attempt? Is there even an attempt at a politically correct comedy movie? They just stopped making comedy movies.”

Papa added “that you can make a great comedy without being rapey or homophobic” which prompted Rogan to say:

“But it’s not just that; it’s, like, all abhorrent behaviour. It’s not an endorsement… here’s an example, American Psycho; you could do that movie today. And it wouldn’t be an endorsement of a person who’s a serial killer. It would just be a film about a serial killer.”

“But there’s a weird thing that happens when you’re making fun of something, somehow, supposedly it’s an endorsement of whatever that activity is…”

You can watch the whole conversation below:

Read Next