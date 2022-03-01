Kanye West Shows You How Not To Get Over Your Ex

Kanye West is hanging out with Instagram model (and Kim Kardashian doppelgänger) Chaney Jones in Miami. Kanye was first spotted with Chaney after his Donda 2 listening party at the LoanDepot Park.

Kanye has been struggling to get over his split from Kim Kardashian for some time, taking to Instagram on numerous occasions to express his disdain for her new boyfriend (Pete Davidson) and his desire to get his family back.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February last year. And it turns out that February really isn’t Kanye’s month, as Kanye was reportedly dumped by Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox earlier this month, too.

Now he appears to have moved on again – this time to someone who looks similar to his ex-wife. A few days ago he was spotted with Chaney Jones – and American media outlets were quick to point out how similar she looks to Kim Kardashian.

The Mirror wrote: “Chaney has clearly taken inspiration from Kanye’s estranged wife’s fashion choices as she stepped out in a skintight catsuit and shield sunglasses, similar to the one that the mother of the rapper’s children wore to his Donda show at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2021.”

The Daily Mail reports that on Thursday the pair “were seen leaving ZZ’s Club together in the early hours of the morning.”

Chaney today posted an image of herself shopping with Kanye to her Instagram story, providing “social media official” (in High Sobiety’s words) evidence they are hanging out.

They reportedly spent the bulk of their retail therapy time racking up Balenciaga looks, something which High Snobiety says is “step one of Ye’s girlfriend handbook — you know, the Kim K. 2.0 shopping spree.⁠”

High Snobiety wrote: “Attack of the Kim Klone: Kanye’s dating a Kardashian lookalike.”

In hindsight, perhaps the “his muse” post Chaney made weeks ago could have been referring to Kanye (although the post has been edited). If this is to be believed, however, it’s possible they have been hanging out for three weeks.

Though the Balenciaga shopping spree is probably not something most people will ever experience, perhaps this is one of the more relatable Kanye moments his fans will ever see.

Read Next