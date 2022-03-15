What Men Are Talking About Today, Wednesday March 16

Here’s everything Australian men are talking about on Wednesday, March the 16th.

Australia’s cruise ship ban slated to lift

Australia’s cruise ban is slated to lift on April 17th, just over a month away. With this, cruising will be back to every single major market in the world. The first cruise lines to sail from the country will include Princess Cruises & P&O Australia. pic.twitter.com/Ppi49NPJCZ — UltimateCruiseNews (@UCruiseNews) March 15, 2022

Australia’s cruise ban is set to lift in mid-April. According to Ultimate Cruise News, this means that cruising will soon (as of the 17th of April) be back to “every single major market in the world.” Ultimate Cruise News also reports that “the first cruise lines to sail from the country will include Princess Cruises & P&O Australia.”

Yet another superyacht has been seized

Spain has seized (or, technically speaking, “immobilised”) a Russian oligarch’s $140 million ($195 million AUD) superyacht in Barcelona, the Spanish Prime Minister has said. The Guardian reports that “two sources said the vessel belonged to the head of Russian state conglomerate Rostec, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.”

A man has died in flood waters at Broken Hill

Man dies in flood waters at Broken Hillhttps://t.co/rjH3DflZDU — Mirage News (@MirageNewsCom) March 15, 2022

According to Mirage News, a man has died after his vehicle entered flood waters in Broken Hill overnight.

A house fire in Sydney is being treated as suspicious

A deadly house fire in Sydney’s inner-west is being treated as mass murder, with police hunting for a suspected arsonist. #9Today pic.twitter.com/Pebk1k2qpu — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 15, 2022

Men are thinking about their heart health

There is a total lack of maturity in Morrison comments. As much as I loathe Howard and Abbott neither would take a cheap shot at their opponents appearance. An adult would say “Whilst I don’t agree with Mr Albanese’s politics I might ask him for a few tips on losing some kilos.” — Don O’Brien (@bigdon61) March 15, 2022

Scott Morrison is under fire for having an “apparent crack” at opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s weight loss, just weeks after a national sporting hero (Shane Warne) and a Senator (Kimberley Kitching) have died of suspected heart attacks in their fifties.

Bali is back

Bro flying from Sydney to Bali costs the same as filling up your car 💀 — shelton (@SHELTONZOR) March 15, 2022

Australians are finally able to fly to Bali again, without having to quarantine. And (compared to petrol for your car) flights aren’t even that expensive, some reckon.

Is Byron Baes good or garbage?

Well, Byron Baes is even worse than I could possibly have imagined. — Joel Creasey (@joelcreasey) March 9, 2022

Some reckon Byron Baes is binge watching gold, others think it represents “the last days of Rome.”

Some Russians are protesting against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

⚡️ Russian state TV interrupted by “No War” protest.



During the “Vremya” news program on Russia’s main TV channel, Maria Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, rushed in front of the camera with a poster saying “stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda.” pic.twitter.com/BsyqPYenJg — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 14, 2022

Sydney public transport needs to sort out its issues

Image Credit: u/arrogantdumpling

A Reddit thread that began with the above photo of North Sydney’s overly-crowded train station is filled with Reddit users discussing how poor Sydney trains have been ever since the industrial dispute and floods that took place over the last few weeks. Many trains are still being severely delayed or cancelled entirely, putting pressure on commuters trying to get to work on time.

