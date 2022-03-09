The Longines HydroConquest Is The Ultimate Do-Everything Watch

The following article was produced in partnership with Longines.

Men are spoiled for choice when it comes to luxury dive watches… But this can be a bad thing. With so many options on the market, it can be hard to figure out where to spend your hard-earned lucre.

Some luxury dive watches are exceptionally capable but are too chunky or sporty to wear for formal occasions. Some lack the capability to match their aquatic aesthetic. Some are too blingy, some are too unexceptional, and many are very derivative… Or needlessly expensive.

That’s why Longines’ latest dive watch, the HydroConquest, is so refreshing. Tough, accurate and reliable while also being refined, considered and cleverly designed, it might be a tool watch through and through, but it’s also the perfect watch for any occasion.

The Longines HydroConquest in stainless steel and rose gold (ref. L3.781.3.98.9). Image: DMARGE

Firstly, let’s talk about the Longines HydroConquest’s dive watch bona fides: 300m of water resistance, a 72-hour power reserve, a unidirectional ceramic bezel, scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and a screw-down caseback… That’s everything you’d want out of a tough dive watch, and more.

We’re big fans of the screw-down crown in particular. Its bullet casing-like notch near the business end makes it easy for you to pull out the crown with your nails once the crown’s unscrewed – a great design feature that’s perfect if you’ve got wet hands.

The watch’s indices are also very well designed. Compared to most dive watches, the HydroConquest’s circular indices are placed quite close to the bezel, which makes it easier to tell the time in the dark. Their exceptionally bright Super-LumiNova really helps in this regard, too. Indeed, the HydroConquest is just a very legible watch all around – the handset is slim yet distinct, the Roman numerals at 12, 6 and 9 o’clock are handsome and clear…

Yet despite being such a hardy tool watch, the HydroConquest is also surprisingly demure. At only 11.9mm thick, it’s much thinner than most dive watches and will even fit comfortably under a cuff, which means you can really dress it up. Its masculine yet unobtrusive design makes it a real style chameleon.

The Longines HydroConquest XXII Commonwealth Games (ref. L3.781.4.59.6). Image: Longines

Speaking of style, another great thing about the HydroConquest is that it’s available in an impressively wide range of dial colour combinations and textures; case finishes and sizes; bracelets and case sizes. There’s even a unique multi-coloured limited-edition variant that celebrates the XXII Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham, England later this year.

In this sense, the Longines HydroConquest collection has a little bit of something for everyone. It’s quite simply one of the most capable and versatile dive watches on the market – perfect for men of action, well-heeled gents and desk divers alike.

Dive right in, we say.

