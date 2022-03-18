Nicholas Cage Wants To Play A Terrifying Villain In The Next Batman

The Oscar winner and veteran actor, Nicholas Cage has expressed interest in playing a ‘terrifying’ villain in a sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. According to IGN, while promoting his upcoming film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage told reporters at SXSW:

“We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as the Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”

“The villain that Vincent Price played on the 60s show, Egghead, I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.” Nicholas Cage

Cage is, of course, referencing the villain Egghead, a character who did not originate in the DC Batman comics but was created for the 1960s Batman television series that starred Adam West as the titular vigilante superhero.

There is still no official confirmation whether there will be a sequel to The Batman, although its director Reeves and titular star, Robert Pattinson have both expressed interest in turning the standalone film into a trilogy.

There hasn’t been an official confirmation that there will be a The Batman sequel but both Reeves and Pattinson (and now Cage) have expressed interest. Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Currently, the only confirmed projects in the works that are related to The Batman are two HBO series. One will focus on Arkham Asylum – where Paul Dano’s Riddler ended up at the end of The Batman – while the other will focus on the Penguin; a role that Colin Farrell has already signed on to reprise.

Here’s hoping an announcement confirming that a sequel to The Batman is on its way, is made any day now. And fingers crossed Warner Bros. lets Cage take on a new scary version of Egghead in it…

Read Next