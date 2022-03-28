The Best Dressed Men At The 2022 Oscars

Yes, awards season is once again upon us and the 94th Academy Awards is well underway. The star-studded event saw multiple celebrities hit the Oscars’ red carpet in serious style. So, without further ado, here are the best-dressed men at this year’s Oscars:

1/10 Timothée Chalamet Timothée Chalamet, who starred in Dune & Don't Look Up – both films are nominated for Best Picture at this year's ceremony – decided to go shirtless and instead wore a black-sequinned Louis Vuitton cropped blazer paired with tailored black pants, boots and Cartier jewellery.

2/10 Daniel Kaluuya Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya wore a turquoise Gucci jacket with black lapels and paired it with a black shirt, black pleated trousers, shiny Giuseppe Zanotti dress shoes and a statement gold ring.

3/10 Bill Murray Veteran actor and Oscar nominee Bill Murray wore a classic black Dior tux and white shirt combo but shook things up by adding a beret and a navy polka-dot scarf.

4/10 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, wore a white tuxedo with black lapels. The actor paired it with a bow tie, dress shoes, and a crisp white dress shirt with black buttons.

5/10 Simu Liu Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, Simu Liu went with a bold red Versace suit that's adorned with gold buttons and paired it with a white shirt, bow tie, dress loafers and an Omega watch.

6/10 DJ Khaled The DJ, record executive, and record producer opted for a classic black tux with velvet lapels, a black shirt, dress shoes and a Jacob & Co watch.

7/10 Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes, the singer-songwriter, wore a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that was made up of a double-breasted black tuxedo, white shirt, dress shoes, a bow tie and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

8/10 Jake Gyllenhaal Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal supported his big sister Maggie – who's nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at this year's ceremony – by attending, and wore a navy Givenchy suit jacket with black lapels and paired it with a black shirt, black trousers and dress shoes.

9/10 Elliot Page Elliot Page, the Oscar nominee, opted for a black Gucci tux with a white shirt and bow tie, proving that sometimes keeping your ensemble simple, works a treat.