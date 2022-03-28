Celebrity Style

The Best Dressed Men At The 2022 Oscars

And the [best dressed] Oscar goes to...

28 March 2022

Yes, awards season is once again upon us and the 94th Academy Awards is well underway. The star-studded event saw multiple celebrities hit the Oscars’ red carpet in serious style. So, without further ado, here are the best-dressed men at this year’s Oscars:

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet, who starred in Dune & Don't Look Up – both films are nominated for Best Picture at this year's ceremony – decided to go shirtless and instead wore a black-sequinned Louis Vuitton cropped blazer paired with tailored black pants, boots and Cartier jewellery.
Daniel Kaluuya

Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya wore a turquoise Gucci jacket with black lapels and paired it with a black shirt, black pleated trousers, shiny Giuseppe Zanotti dress shoes and a statement gold ring.
Bill Murray

Veteran actor and Oscar nominee Bill Murray wore a classic black Dior tux and white shirt combo but shook things up by adding a beret and a navy polka-dot scarf.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, wore a white tuxedo with black lapels. The actor paired it with a bow tie, dress shoes, and a crisp white dress shirt with black buttons.
Simu Liu

Marvel Cinematic Universe actor, Simu Liu went with a bold red Versace suit that's adorned with gold buttons and paired it with a white shirt, bow tie, dress loafers and an Omega watch.
DJ Khaled

The DJ, record executive, and record producer opted for a classic black tux with velvet lapels, a black shirt, dress shoes and a Jacob & Co watch.
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes, the singer-songwriter, wore a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble that was made up of a double-breasted black tuxedo, white shirt, dress shoes, a bow tie and a Vacheron Constantin watch.
Jake Gyllenhaal

Oscar nominee, Jake Gyllenhaal supported his big sister Maggie – who's nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at this year's ceremony – by attending, and wore a navy Givenchy suit jacket with black lapels and paired it with a black shirt, black trousers and dress shoes.
Elliot Page

Elliot Page, the Oscar nominee, opted for a black Gucci tux with a white shirt and bow tie, proving that sometimes keeping your ensemble simple, works a treat.
Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield, who is in the running for tonight's Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role Oscar, wore a red velvet Saint Laurent double-breasted jacket with a black shirt, pleated trousers, dress shoes, a statement bow tie and an Omega watch.

