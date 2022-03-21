‘Unseen’ Pete Davidson Video Suggests He’s Always Had The Kavorka

Pete Davidson has had quite an impressive career; he was one of the youngest SNL cast members ever, went on tour with comedy legend John Mulaney, made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2016, has performed two stand-up TV specials and has been involved with numerous comedy shows and films, like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The King of Staten Island.

Not only has Davidson become an accomplished stand-up, television and film comedian, he’s also got quite the dating CV. Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, but prior to that Davidson dated actress Kate Beckinsale, model Kaia Gerber, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and was even engaged to pop star, Ariana Grande.

Speaking of which: a short clip of Davidson, which has not been seen for some time, is now doing the rounds on social media.

The clip shows a seventeen-year-old Davidson (he’s now 28) performing part of a stand-up routine, long before he ‘made it.’ The clip shows Davidson has always had a bit of a joking ‘Mr steal yo’ girl’ vibe about him – or, as we like to call it, the ‘kavorka’ – a lure irresistible to women that Seinfeld’s Kramer famously had.

In the video, Davidson jokes that “unfortunately” the ladies can’t date him without going to jail as he’s only seventeen and a minor. He then quips that he can, however, “hit on” men’s girlfriends without fear of retaliation because, of course, if they hit him they’ll also go to jail because he’s still only seventeen and a minor.

If anything, the clip – which you can watch below – proves Davidson has always had a knack for comedy.

Pete Davidson performing stand-up at just seventeen years old.

