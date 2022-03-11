Woman Upgraded To First Class After Seatmate’s Creepy Behaviour

A woman has said she was upgraded to first class after the passenger next to her (in economy) started watching adult material on his phone. He also hogged both armrests, she said, leaving her “squished against the side of the plane,” she told Daily Dot.

The video, which Melanie Scholfield (@a1iengir1 on TikTok) posted to social media in the aftermath of the incident, has 662.1k views. She captioned the clip: “When the old man you’re sitting next to on the plane starts watching plane [email protected] so you tell the flight attendants and now you’re sitting [in] first class.”

“Only cried for like ten minutes so we’re gucci,” she added.

Some TikTok users didn’t take it seriously, saying: “That’s one way to get the aisle seat.” Others tried to get the TikTok community to understand how serious this gross behaviour really is, explaining how uncomfortable and creepy it is to be sat next to someone like this.

One TikTok user wrote: “Naaaasty. I’m sorry you experienced that.” Another said: “i’m so sorry that sounds so traumatic :(((.”

Another wrote: “The fact that he thought it was okay to do that on a plane????”

Scholfield told Daily Dot that the flight attendants didn’t know what to do at first, but eventually upgraded her to first class to get her away from the man.

“For the entire flight I was upset and scared,” she told Daily Dot. “But I’m grateful the flight attendants helped me and that I was able to get out of an unsafe situation.”

“I don’t think the creep was removed from the flight. I’m not sure he got any punishment whatsoever.”

This isn’t the first time weird behaviour like this has happened on a plane. Comedian Francis Ellis shared last year how the guy next to him on an Indianapolis flight was “touching up a dick pic of his own… lighting it and shaping it and making it really nice.”

Francis said: “He was trying to be covert about it, but I was also very covertly studying the orchestration of this photo.”

Francis Ellis describes ‘bizarre’ behaviour of his seatmate

He also explained how the man’s behaviour appeared to be at odds with his superstitious beliefs: “As we landed – as we were right about to touch down – he crossed himself.”

“The father, son, holy ghost… As if Lionel Messi had just scored a goal. In my mind, it was very funny for this guy who had just spent 20 minutes very intensely fixing a dick pic to remember to thank God for delivering him safely back to the earth.”

“If he believes that God is involved in the safe delivery of the plane… then he certainly has this fear that we’re going to crash, which means it should be on his mind that whatever he is doing as we’re descending could be the last thing he does.”

“The last thing on earth he’s doing is spending time looking at his own dick, improving it and those things are at odds to me.”

“If he believes in it then – in my mind – he should be looking at a picture of his family or looking out the window… instead it’s his own penis for completely aesthetic reasons.”

Bizarre indeed.

