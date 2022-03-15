Qantas’ A380 First Class Makes Triumphant Return

Qantas First Class is back! Even better: it’s had a facelift (or, to be more accurate, a light moisturiser). A fourth Qantas A380, the Reginald Ansett (VH-OQH), has just come out of the Californian desert storage for the first time since it was parked there in March 2020, and the First cabin has been “refreshed,” Qantas says.

Qantas used the time while the aircraft were in the desert to increase the number of premium seats in the A380s and refurbish the cabins.

Qantas reconfigured the A380’s business class cabin, giving it 70 updated business suites, and extended the premium economy section (it now has 60 seats, up from 35), as well as refreshing the economy and First Class cabins.

Qantas says the upper deck lounge has also had a full refresh. It’s now got booth style seating for 10 passengers, a self-service bar and an option to order signature drinks and snacks.

Image Credit: Qantas

“From 27 March, Qantas will reopen its Sydney and Melbourne International Business Lounges as more passengers take to the skies and revert its First Lounges in Australia, which operated as hybrid First/Business Lounges during the pandemic, to the full premium offering,” the airline announced on Monday.

“Eligible First Lounge customers will again enjoy a Neil Perry curated à la carte dining menu, Champagnes and fine Australian wines, as well as a seasonal cocktail selection.” Qantas Press Release

Qantas’ Spa will also reopen. The Spa offers boutique pre-travel treatments like hot stone massages and mini facials.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said the return of Qantas’ premium offerings is a welcome sign of international travel steadily recovering.

Image Credit: Qantas

“We know that our customers have missed the Qantas A380 travel experience as much as our team has missed being able to provide it for them so it’s fantastic that we’re back in the air with our premium full service on these newly refurbished aircraft.”

Qantas is also re-opening its First Check-in suite at Sydney International for First customers and top tier Frequent Flyers.

The Qantas A380 currently flies from Sydney to Los Angeles and from June will fly between Sydney and London via Singapore.

