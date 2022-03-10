F45 Founder’s Stunning Sydney Beach House Up For Sale

The Sydney property market has been going bananas for a long time. From FOMO-inspired buyers creating a super cycle of debt to our debate over what constitutes being over-leveraged in today’s climate, it’s a truly trending topic.

Speaking of things as hot as a laptop with a broken fan, F45 founder Rob Deutsch has just listed his Bronte beachside pad for sale.

Deutsch bought the house, which is located in Sydney’s sought-after Eastern Suburbs, for $11.2 million in 2018.

Deutsch founded F45 – a popular fitness chain – in Sydney in 2012. He is reportedly worth $315.

Living room/pool. Image Credit: realestate.com.au

His three-bedroom Bronte home has a home cinema and cocktail bar, a wine cellar, a flashy garage and an outdoor kitchen and swimming pool.

Deutsch has done a full renovation since buying the place – it’s now got three levels with a 14m front to the beach and dual street access.

The north-facing garden has a mineral pool and a pavilion. It also has a gourmet kitchen and the master suite has a walk-in-wardrobe, ensuite and balcony.

Two other bedrooms have ensuites, studies and sunrooms, realestate.com.au reports.

Kitchen with sea views. Image Credit: realestate.com.au

The Bronte record sale price is currently $25 million. Deutsch’s home will go up for auction on April the second with a $17.5m price guide.

Deutsch has put the Bronte house on the market once before, in early 2020, but pulled it off after a few weeks.

Realestate.com.au says it was the most viewed home in Sydney’s east on their website at the time and “the agents received two unconditional offers that weren’t accepted.”

Home cinema. Image Credit: realestate.com.au

“But it was pulled from the market after just three weeks amid assumptions the market was about to plunge as Covid hit,” realestate.com.au adds.

Instead, Sydney’s property market – particularly in the Eastern Suburbs – has only got hotter. It appears Deutsch is now hoping to cash in on that.

