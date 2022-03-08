Australia Is Now On Russia’s List Of ‘Unfriendly’ Countries

Australia has been added to a large list of countries The Kremlin has deemed as having been “unfriendly” in response to Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

The list of nations which Moscow has approved as countries who have been “unfriendly” to Russia include: Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland and Japan.

This is according to a tweet from Russian outlet Ria translated by CNN journalist Brianna Golodryga.

The Daily Mail reports: “All corporate deals with companies and individuals from the so-called ‘unfriendly countries’ now have to be approved by a government commission.”

Many countries on the list have issued sanctions against Russia that have contributed to tanking the Ruble.

While Australia hasn’t been seizing Russian Oligarchs’ superyachts like France, Germany and Italy have, Australia has placed travel bans and financial sanctions on Putin and his henchmen.

Australia has also sent military materials to help Ukraine.

Business Insider reports that the list follows a presidential decree allowing the Russian government, companies and citizens to “temporarily pay foreign currency debts owed to overseas creditors from ‘unfriendly countries’ in roubles.”

Putin invaded Ukraine last month in an act of aggression that has united much of the world (and a fair bit of Russia) against him.

