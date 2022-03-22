Police On The Hunt For Tesla Driver After Insane Stunt With Model S

The scene in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off where the two carpark attendants get mad air during their joyride of Cameron’s father’s prized 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder is one of the most iconic car moments in film. Every revhead’s probably dreamed of doing something similar.

Well, one Californian man has turned his Ferris Bueller dreams into reality… And now the cops are after him.

Social media has been ablaze in recent days with a clip of someone jumping a rented 2018 Tesla Model S across an intersection at the top of a hill in Echo Park, near Downtown LA. The insane clip must be seen to be believed – we knew Teslas were fast, but that’s some Tony Hawk-style air. Watch below.

The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who tracks down the dangerous driver, but so far they haven’t got their man.

Luckily, no-one was hurt during the stunt, but some cars on the street were damaged by the out-of-control Tesla.

YouTuber Alex Choi, who captured much of the footage of the stunt (and subsequently went viral) has already donated $2,000 to the owner of a Subaru Forester damaged by the stunt, and has demonetised his videos of the event, as not to profit from property damage.

Choi has said he knows who did the stunt but has so far kept quiet about the driver’s identity.

Whether you want to buy the driver a beer or dob him in for the $1k reward, we reckon our mystery stuntman should give Elon Musk a call – they could have a career as a SpaceX test pilot…

