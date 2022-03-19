Thinking Of Starting A ‘Throuple’ Relationship? You May End Up Single…

Nowadays, relationships come in different varieties. These days people are free to diverge from the traditional monogamous ‘boyfriend and girlfriend’/’husband and wife’ option. For example, there are open relationships, friends with benefits, and throuples…

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, a throuple is three people who are romantically involved, as opposed to the traditional two. However, this newer type of relationship isn’t for everyone. Case in point: influencer Taylor Cezanne.

Cezanne, a 26-year-old woman, had been with her boyfriend for three years and the two decided to shake things up by inviting a third person into their relationship. According to the New York Post, Cezanne and her boyfriend met the third person – another woman – through his work.

Both Cezanne and her partner were attracted to the new woman and decided to pursue a relationship with the newcomer, but slowly. Cezanne confessed, “We just wanted to have some fun but she was a virgin so I didn’t want to pressure her at all.”

Cezanne learnt the hard way she wasn’t ready for a ‘throuple’ relationship. Image credit: @totallytaylor52

However, shortly after the three of them started their throuple relationship, Cezanne began to feel left out; especially as the other two worked together. Apparently, “​​They ended up being closer,” which led Cezanne to feel slightly jealous. Despite this jealousy, the throuple lasted for seven whole months.

But then, after not coming home one night, Cezanne went to look for her two partners and found them – having sex without her. While this wasn’t necessarily against the rules the three set up at the beginning of the relationship, seeing them involved like that made Cezanne realise she couldn’t be in a throuple anymore.

She immediately told her boyfriend that she only wanted him and wanted to break it off with their third partner. But her boyfriend didn’t. “I told him I didn’t want to date her anymore but he wanted us both.” Knowing that her boyfriend didn’t want to stop dating the ‘other woman’, Cezanne broke up with him and ended up single.

Luckily, Cezanne isn’t bitter about the outcome.

“I’ve moved on and am happy. I’m grateful for the experience and what it taught me.”

The lesson here it seems, at least to Cezanne, is that the old saying ‘two’s a party and three’s a crowd’ is still relevant – for some.

