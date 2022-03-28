Timothée Chalamet Goes Shirtless At The Oscars

Not many twenty-six-year-olds can say they’ve been nominated for multiple prestigious acting awards like an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA, but Timothée Chalamet can.

Chalamet – who’s been acting since he was a child – had his breakout role in Call Me By Your Name back in 2017 and has quickly become a household name.

The young actor starred in two of the films nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar. Image Credit: Getty Images

One of Chalamet’s most recent roles though is that of Paul Atreides, in the critically acclaimed film adaptation of Dune; which is nominated for a whopping ten Oscars (and has already won four of those ten, so far) at today’s 94th Academy Awards.

Dune’s most exciting nomination, of course, is for the coveted Best Picture Award but the film is going up against another film that Chalamet appeared in, Don’t Look Up – meaning Chalamet has rather good odds of being involved with a Best Picture-winning film.

Before the Oscars kicked off, Chalamet hit the red carpet wearing a black-sequinned Louis Vuitton cropped blazer paired with tailored black pants, boots, a silver necklace and statement rings.

Chalamet proves that wearing sequins and no shirt can look extremely cool. Image Credit: Getty Images

The Dune & Don’t Look Up star – known for sporting bolder red carpet looks – also chose to forgo a shirt, ultimately giving him a sophisticated meets rock n’ roll look.

Even if Dune or Don’t Look Up doesn’t win Best Picture today – and despite that Chalamet himself is not nominated for any acting Oscars this year – Chalamet will at least be taking home one award; as his daring look has definitely earned him best dressed.

