Tom Brady Comes Out Of Retirement After Talking With Cristiano Ronaldo

NFL legend Tom Brady has come out of retirement just six weeks after announcing he would be giving up the game. He announced the decision this morning with the following statement: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.”

“They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.” Tom Brady

This comes barely a day after the 44-year-old NFL GOAT was seen at a Manchester United match.⁠

At the match, Brady watched football (soccer, for you Americans) GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo, bang in a record-breaking hattrick at 37 years of age.

Thanks to @ManUtd and the Glazer family for hosting me and my boys yesterday. So lucky to be able to share experiences like this with them. pic.twitter.com/GDofXNZpfW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I’m riding with @ManUtd today. pic.twitter.com/ybgHozzSBm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2022

Brady also recently posted a video of Ronaldo making his iconic “SIU” sound on Twitter, which you can watch below.

The news about Brady backtracking on his retirement has some posting memes about how the rest of the teams in the league will be crying their eyes out, some criticising Brady for his flippant attitude, and some are simply celebrating.

It also had some speculating as to whether it’s a coincidence his announcement came after his meeting with Ronaldo. One Twitter user dubbed it “the Ronaldo influence.”

Ronaldo influence in full effect pic.twitter.com/7JM6CTlmvE — TC (@totalcristiano) March 13, 2022

This guy saw Ronaldo f*cking shit up at 37 and got inspired to return. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 13, 2022

Brady just saw his masterclass last night, the influence man the influence 😉 — J. (@CertifiedFreakJ) March 13, 2022

Not everyone was convinced, however…

Brady’s literally 45, why tf would he be inspired by a guy 8 years his junior playing a less physical game 😂 — bielsa boi (@concalcio) March 13, 2022

Yeah cuz ronaldo won everything without faking retirement — J. (@CertifiedFreakJ) March 13, 2022

In other Tom Brady news, the football from the last touchdown pass the NFL great threw recently (reportedly) sold for $518,000.

Here’s hoping he creates a few more historic moments over the next year.

