Tom Brady Comes Out Of Retirement After Talking With Cristiano Ronaldo

Coincidence?

NFL legend Tom Brady has come out of retirement just six weeks after announcing he would be giving up the game. He announced the decision this morning with the following statement: “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family.”

“They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

This comes barely a day after the 44-year-old NFL GOAT was seen at a Manchester United match.⁠

At the match, Brady watched football (soccer, for you Americans) GOAT, Cristiano Ronaldo, bang in a record-breaking hattrick at 37 years of age.

Brady also recently posted a video of Ronaldo making his iconic “SIU” sound on Twitter, which you can watch below.

The news about Brady backtracking on his retirement has some posting memes about how the rest of the teams in the league will be crying their eyes out, some criticising Brady for his flippant attitude, and some are simply celebrating.

It also had some speculating as to whether it’s a coincidence his announcement came after his meeting with Ronaldo. One Twitter user dubbed it “the Ronaldo influence.”

Not everyone was convinced, however…

In other Tom Brady news, the football from the last touchdown pass the NFL great threw recently (reportedly) sold for $518,000.

Here’s hoping he creates a few more historic moments over the next year.

