Business Mogul Shares The Real Reason You Should Care About & Wear Luxury Watches

There’s never been more interest in luxury watches than there is right now in 2022.

Maybe it’s got to do with the global ascendancy of hip-hop – rappers love talking about Hublot and Rolex. Maybe it’s because the economy is in the toilet and people are interested in alternative asset classes. Maybe it’s because Gen Z and millennials are more switched-on to fashion and luxury than previous generations, or because of China’s growing wealth.

The reasons aren’t that important, really. At the same time, smartwatches are increasingly becoming the status symbol of choice for many young people and professionals… And, paradoxically, fewer people actually wear watches than ever before, as well just use our mobile phones to tell the time.

So why care about watches, especially expensive ones? Millionaire entrepreneur and business coach Brad Lea explained during an episode of his podcast, Dropping Bombs, which he shared on social media late last week.

[Watch the snippet of Brad Lea’s podcast where he talks about expensive watches above.]

Brad explains that even if you’re not impressed by high-end watches or feel the need to wear one, “believe it or not, people do care.”

He used his friend, who owns a US$300,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus as an example: “when you have a watch of that magnitude on your wrist, and the right people know what that is, it instantly puts you in a credibility situation or a conversation position like you wouldn’t believe.”

“I might look over and see you and your lady at a restaurant and say ‘babe, that’s a $400,000 watch, who is that dude?’ That’s why you want to wear kick-ass watches and flex.”

“Same thing with cars, same thing with neighbourhoods, same thing with country clubs. You’re going to get people talking.”

RELATED: The Most Expensive Watches Ever, As Of 2022

Enjoying a martini with a Vacheron Constantin Historiques American 1921 (ref. 82035/000G-B735) on one’s wrist. Image: EAT LOVE SAVOR

It’s a pretty good piece of advice, actually. Complementing someone’s watch is a great icebreaker in a business or social context: even if you don’t wear or care about expensive watches, it behoves you to learn a bit about them… Of course, it’s also a reason why you should consider wearing one yourself.

Our take? Watches aren’t for everyone, and that’s okay. Wear and talk about watches because you like them, not because you feel obliged to. That said, we’d be lying if we didn’t enjoy the ego-boost having someone compliment your watch gives you. Just putting that out there.

Read Next