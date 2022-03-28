Will Smith Finds Himself Between A Rock & A Hard Place

Chris Rock, the comedian and actor, was presenting an award at the 94th Academy Awards – the prestigious awards ceremony took place today and has just finished – and made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of Will Smith.

The joke Rock made was that he “couldn’t wait” to see the sequel of G.I Jane, mocking Pinkett Smith’s shaved head but Smith couldn’t see the funny side – probably because Pinkett Smith suffers from ​​alopecia; a medical condition that causes hair loss – and so, in response, Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock in the face.

Smith then returned to his seat and Rock exclaimed, “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.” Smith then angrily yells from his seat at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out [of] your f**king mouth!”

Rock, a consummate professional, composed himself and responded (after a few moments): “That was the greatest night in the history of television,” and then resumed presenting and announcing the winners of the next award.

At first, some on Twitter believed that it must have been staged but shortly after the incident occurred, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role and actually apologised during his acceptance speech, saying that “Love will make you do crazy things,” and joking, “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

Now Twitter is divided on whether what Smith did was acceptable or not. Some reason that because of Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, Rock’s joke was disrespectful and Smith had every right to ‘defend’ his wife.

Jada has a medical condition that causes unnatural hair loss; her baldness is not a choice. Chris was off base. Defending a wife is still appropriate in this day and age. — Taunting French Guard🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🌻🌻🌻🌻 (@SEFfrom412) March 28, 2022

i’d punch anyone who made fun of my family i don’t blame will at all #Oscars — sar CHIZ DAY (@dtqluvbot) March 28, 2022

On the other hand, the hashtag ‘arrest Will Smith’ is now trending and many Twitter users are calling Smith’s assault completely unacceptable, and Smith then winning an Oscar and receiving a standing ovation for his win, ‘disgusting’.

You produce a show that's supposed to celebrate inclusivity and compassion and understanding, etc., and then you allow someone to be physically assaulted and you don't ask the assaulter to leave? You applaud him and give him a standing ovation? Is anyone else disgusted? #oscars — Ari Solomon (@VeganAri) March 28, 2022

#arrestwillsmith you can’t hit someone just because they talk about your spouse gtfoh — Petty LaBelle (@StayWokey) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just said "Love will make you do crazy things" during his acceptance award. How many boys and men are going to use this now to justify assaulting women? Or other men? This is sick. #arrestwillsmith — AJ_Jurvey (@AJ_Jurvey411) March 28, 2022

Will Smith hitting Chris Rock because he said something nasty about his wife just told boys that if they think they have a good enough reason they can hit. And they wonder why there is a violence against women culture, it starts here, with making violence acceptable. — somewherein84 (Laura Strehlau) (@somewherein84) March 28, 2022

Others feared what it means for comedy.

MY TAKE: Chris Rock’s joke was offensive and in poor taste. Will Smith had every right to call him out. HOWEVER, comedians should NEVER have to fear violence in response to jokes they make, even bad ones. That’s worse. But hopefully they can apologize to each other afterwards. — Lane🌹 (@laneproctor) March 28, 2022

Damn. Will Smith should be charged. Next year every comedian will decline for fear of offending someone & get assaulted😳😳😳 https://t.co/dbF6SJ5J5p — whyme🇺🇦🌻 (@whymeintheMtns) March 28, 2022

No matter how you look at it, Will Smith disgraced himself tonight. If you don’t agree with a person’s comedy, that’s not how you handle it. Chris Rock, I commend him for how he handled that situation. Comedians will not be silenced by fear or violence. #oscars — Dan Ginn (@danginncreates) March 28, 2022

You can watch the entire altercation between Smith and Rock below:

