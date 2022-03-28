Entertainment

Will Smith Finds Himself Between A Rock & A Hard Place

Should he have still won an Oscar?

Chris Rock, the comedian and actor, was presenting an award at the 94th Academy Awards – the prestigious awards ceremony took place today and has just finished – and made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of Will Smith.

The joke Rock made was that he “couldn’t wait” to see the sequel of G.I Jane, mocking Pinkett Smith’s shaved head but Smith couldn’t see the funny side – probably because Pinkett Smith suffers from ​​alopecia; a medical condition that causes hair loss – and so, in response, Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock in the face.

Smith then returned to his seat and Rock exclaimed, “Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me.” Smith then angrily yells from his seat at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out [of] your f**king mouth!”

Rock, a consummate professional, composed himself and responded (after a few moments): “That was the greatest night in the history of television,” and then resumed presenting and announcing the winners of the next award.

At first, some on Twitter believed that it must have been staged but shortly after the incident occurred, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role and actually apologised during his acceptance speech, saying that “Love will make you do crazy things,” and joking, “I hope the Academy invites me back.”

Now Twitter is divided on whether what Smith did was acceptable or not. Some reason that because of Pinkett Smith’s medical condition, Rock’s joke was disrespectful and Smith had every right to ‘defend’ his wife.

On the other hand, the hashtag ‘arrest Will Smith’ is now trending and many Twitter users are calling Smith’s assault completely unacceptable, and Smith then winning an Oscar and receiving a standing ovation for his win, ‘disgusting’.

Others feared what it means for comedy.

You can watch the entire altercation between Smith and Rock below:

