Travel

What You Can Be Fined For Being A Dickhead On A Flight

Consider yourself warned...

19 April 2022 by

Image Credit: @justinrosslee

It’s no secret that there are certain rules and etiquette that must be followed when on an aeroplane. But what happens when you don’t follow those rules? Well, you could be facing a hefty fine. And when we say hefty, we mean hefty

According to One Mile At A Time, The Federal Aviation Administration has just given its biggest-ever fine to date. One passenger, who flew from Dallas to Charlotte in the US on an American Airlines flight back in 2021, will now have to cough up a whopping US$81,950 – which is roughly $109,821 in Australian dollars. Why?

Well, she allegedly threatened to hurt flight attendants and then spat at, headbutted, bit and tried to kick crew members and other passengers. Jeez – no wonder flight attendants are being trained to kick passengers’ asses

Obviously, that’s deplorable behaviour but according to Compare Travel Insurance Australia, there are a number of other things that could get you a huge fine and potentially even arrested…

First of all, there’s “fooling around”. Let’s be honest, it’s a little enticing, the thought of joining the ‘mile-high club’ but you can absolutely be arrested for a ‘sexual act charge’; with the maximum sentence in Australia being 18-months jail or a $5500 fine, according to Criminal Defence Lawyers Australia.

Then there’s getting drunk. If you get inebriated to the point where you cause a commotion or you drink liquor that wasn’t provided to you by flight attendants – say, like the duty-free alcohol you bought at the airport – you can get fined or arrested; just like in that hilarious scene from the film Bridesmaids.

RELATED: Australia’s Olympic Athletes Continue Our Long Tradition Of Bad Behaviour On Planes

And for those of you who have a dark sense of humour, be warned: reign it in when you’re flying. If you make a violent joke or any sort of reference to a bomb (even as a joke), not only can you be evicted from the plane, you can be fined up to $5500, be given a criminal record and you could even be banned from flying with that particular airline ever again – which would really suck if it was Qantas and you had a ton of frequent flyer points.

My advice? Just sit back, enjoy your flight and don’t cause trouble for the poor flight attendants; who will actually give you special treatment if you do this one simple thing

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Travel

Films Like The Hangover Have Given ‘Boys Trips’ An Unfair Reputation

Forget Los Angeles: Hipsters Are Now Gentrifying The Californian Desert

Are You Ever Morally Obliged To Switch Seats On A Plane?

The Big Problem With Flight Shaming

Best Mini Golf Courses In Brisbane For Bite-Sized Golfing Action

How To Become A New York City Local In Two Seconds Flat

New on DMARGE