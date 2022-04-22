American Woman Treats Plane’s Emergency Exit Like A Slip & Slide

A California woman has allegedly opened the emergency exit of her flight and slid down the inflatable slide. This came after a rant against flight attendants and just before the plane’s take off (the plane was taking off from New York, and destined for Chicago).

She then ran around on the runway before being taken into police custody, according to reports.

The woman faces charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass and criminal mischief. Detectives also reckon she opened the plane’s cabin door.

Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed. Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice 👍🏼 — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) April 19, 2022

Spencer Brown, an NFL player, shared photos of the alleged incident. He wrote: “Sitting on a plane. A lady is pissed. Lady pulls the emergency inflatable slide to escape the plane. Lady is running wild through the tarmac currently. Cops have arrived. Flight ruined. Memories made. Noice.”

He followed this up with: “And off into the sunset she goes.”

And off into the sunset she goes folks 😂 pic.twitter.com/ig4FFtE5An — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) April 19, 2022

According to TMZ, American Airlines officials said, “The individual was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement and has been placed on American’s internal refuse list pending further investigation.”

Passengers onboard the flight were put on new flights to reach their destinations after this disruption forced the pilot to return to the gate.

Major US airlines stopped requiring passengers to wear masks on Monday, to the relief of some, and the dismay of others. Passengers can also now face huge fines for unruly behaviour and some flight attendants are now even being trained to kick your arse (in self-defence).

