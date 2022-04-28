Woman Kicked Out Of Business Class For Wearing ‘Offensive’ Pants

A South Korean DJ has been kicked off her American Airlines flight for wearing pants that airline staff considered offensive. She also claims she was intimidated into taking them off in public.

The track pants, which were made by a brand that sponsors her, had the word “f*ck you” emblazoned all over them.

On her Instagram account, @deejaysoda (real name is Hwang So-hee) told followers “yesterday coming back from JFK to LAX with American Airlines, I was harassed and humiliated.”

“I was forced out of the plane and was harassed to take off my pants in front of the flight crews at the gate. I have never had an issue with wearing this pair of pants before in my many months of touring in North America and they did not have any problem with me wearing it at the time of check-in nor when I sat down at my seat.”

She claims an American Airlines representative welcomed her with no issues at the boarding gate. She even made it into business class and began enjoying a drink before the trouble started.

Apparently, @deejaysoda said on Instagram: “I was enjoying my welcome drink in business class when a staff suddenly approached me to pack up my belongings and leave the plane without any kind of explanation. As I was escorted off the plane, they claimed that my sweatpants were ‘inappropriate’ and ‘offensive’ telling me that I need to take the next flight.”

“I had an important meeting set up in LA on that day, so I could not afford to get off this flight. I pleaded to stay on the flight but was ignored by the staff and the flight attendants. I even offered to get changed but the request was denied. What happened next was horrendous.”

“In my 8 years of touring, I have never experienced or been treated unfairly, especially in a country that is known for its freedom of speech and individuality.”

She added: “With my broken fingers, I hardly ended up taking off my pants in front of the whole crew and standing half-naked while they still refused to board me on the flight. They even sarcastically commented that I could have taken off my pants earlier.”

“When they finally let me enter, I put my pants inside out and finally sat down after an hour of delay causing inconvenience to the members of the flights on board. I was mortified and trembling in fear for the next 6 hours on my flight back to LA.”

“From now on, I will be boycotting @AmericanAir and hope this NEVER happens to anyone ever again.”

Publicity stunt for the brand or genuinely hard done by? You be the judge.

