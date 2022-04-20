Money

Legendary Surfboard Shaper Bob McTavish Is Selling His Beautiful Byron Bay House

An absolute corker of a home...

20 April 2022 by

Image Credit: McGrath

Bob McTavish – inventor of the vee bottom surfboard and a key figure in the 1960s’ shortboard revolution – is one of Australia’s most legendary surfboard shapers and designers. The cheerful 78-year-old is now selling his Byron Bay house.

The Suffolk Park residence is likely to sell for a pretty penny, with the upcoming April 30th auction hoping to attract bids around $3.5 million, realestate.com.au reports.

McGrath agent Heidi Last is in charge of the 2/40 Corkwood Crescent, Suffolk Park, NSW 2481 listing.

The listing talks up the place’s mid-century modernism vibes, and calls the home, which is an elevated 1,058m2 property with ocean views, “glamorous & captivating.” It was designed by architect Allan Mitchell.

Image Credit: McGrath

The house is in an enviable position, with just a short walk to Suffolk Park shops and cafes. Features include a north/east facing aspect, massive windows you can see the forest through, and a view of the Cape Byron Lighthouse. There’s also a lounge/dining area with designer decor, outdoor retreats for entertaining, a Palm Springs inspired pool, a custom, luxurious kitchen and a butler’s pantry.

The residence has three opulent bedrooms, lavishly appointed bathrooms and a master suite with an ensuite. Guests’ quarters are studio style with separate access to the house and air conditioning throughout.

Image Credit: McGrath

There is room on the property for a boat or van, and it has low maintenance grounds with “pretty hidden garden settings.” Overall it is described as a place with “rural ambience” yet is still close to local shops, Tallow Beach and Byron Bay.

RELATED: Sydney’s King Of Crypto Is Renting Out His $17 Million House On Airbnb

McTavish was born in 1944. He is the son of an accountant and first began surfing on a 16-foot plywood paddleboard, aged 12, not long after moving with his family to Brisbane.

According to the Encyclopedia Of Surfing, McTavish dropped out of school at 15 and – two years later – moved to Sydney and began shaping boards, eventually working for a number of notable shapers, before becoming one in his own right.

Image Credit: McGrath

RELATED: Why Every New House In Sydney Looks Like This

After living and shaping in Sydney for about seven years, McTavish moved back up North – this time to the Far North Coast, when he was around 25.

According to realestate.com.au, the Suffolk Park median house price is $1.95 million, and the area has seen 15 per cent annual compound growth over the past five years. McTavish appears well-positioned to capitalise on this trend with the upcoming sale of his house.

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Money

Sydney’s King Of Crypto Is Renting Out His $17 Million House On Airbnb

Why Every New House In Sydney Looks Like This

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2022: What Price Can DOGE Reach This Year?

German Police Seize World’s Biggest Superyacht

Shiba Inu Is Blowing Up Again. But Will It Last?

Fire Turns $7 Million Dollar Yacht Into ‘Crispy Paella’ In Valencia

New on DMARGE