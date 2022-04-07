Breaking Bad & Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk To Star In New Show

Bob Odenkirk, best known for playing Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, and its prequel series, Better Call Saul has just landed his next gig.

According to Variety, the Emmy-winning actor, who also recently starred in the 2021 film, Nobody, is set to star in the upcoming series, Straight Man – a dramedy that’s currently in development at AMC (the same entertainment company behind Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul).

Straight Man will be based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel of the same name. The series will see Odenkirk star as William Henry Devereaux, Jr., a chairman of the English department at an underfunded Pennsylvanian college, who is going through a mid-life crisis.

Odenkirk is best known for his Breaking Bad role. Image Credit: AMC

Odenkirk isn’t just starring, he’s also executive producing alongside Aaron Zelman, best known for producing Law & Order, and Paul Lieberstein, best known for producing The Office. Both Zelman and Lieberstein will also act as showrunners for Straight Man.

Odenkirk is simply thrilled to be working alongside Zelman and Lieberstein on this ‘smart’ project.

“I loved Paul and Aaron’s take on Richard’s excellent, entertaining novel. Once again a project with AMC with a focus on character depth and sensitivity… I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humour in the novel and I look forward to playing this role – something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart.”

President of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott, on the other hand, simply praised Odenkirk and basically said what we’re all thinking:

“Bob Odenkirk is just as good as it gets.”

Currently, Straight Man is slated for a 2023 release.

