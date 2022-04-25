How Much It Costs To Own A Bugatti

The initial cost of a Bugatti is enough to bring water to the eyes of many of us, but if you’re lucky enough to be able to afford one, how much does it cost to maintain ownership?

It’s a question we imagine will keep you up at night. But fortunately, TikTok user @aacarsandexotics has given us the answer. Using the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport as an example, a limited edition variation of the iconic Bugatti Chiron supercar, @aacarsandexotics goes on to reveal how much it costs to change various fluids, brakes and tyres.

Put simply, you’re going to need a lot of cash to keep your Bugatti on the road. But, if you can afford the initial $3.6 million to park a Chiron Pur Sport on your drive, it’s highly like you’re going to be able to afford the regular service bills.

All cars, no matter the brand or value, require routine fluid changes. Things like oil and brake fluid, for example, are changed at pre-determined intervals. In the case of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, it’s claimed a fluid change is required every 14 months or 10,000 miles, whichever comes first. The cost? $24,952. A stark contrast to the couple of hundred dollars most of us will hand over to our local mechanic.

The TikTok user goes on to say that, at the same time as your fluid change, you’ll need to change the carbon blade magnesium wheels, which he adds in the comments section is “for safety reasons, so they are in optimal condition.” Four of these comes in at $49,904, without tyres.

If you want tyres, and you will, to ensure your Pur Sport complete with its 1,479hp and 1,180lb/ft of torque, remains planted to the road at all times, Bugatti recommends fitting your Pur Sport with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 TR tyres. Michelin itself describes these as a tyre “engineered for ultra-high performance of sport and hypersport cars, smashing lap times.”

All that performance doesn’t come cheap, of course, as a brand new set of 4 will set you back an extra $41,919. That’s a total of $91,823. For that money, you could get yourself a Volkswagen Golf R, with around $30,000 change. Aacarsandexotics does say that you can get a set of ‘standard’ tyres for $7,984. The Michelins are for those who really want to get the most out of their multi-million dollar supercar.

Other essential changes will eventually include the brake discs, brake pads, brake fluid, air duct coolers, turbochargers (there are 4) and the fuel tank. All of these goodies will sting you with a bill for $209,698.

That brings the total cost for just four years of ownership (according to the video creator) to $384,946. Pocket change no doubt for the eventual owners of the 60 models of Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

The Chiron Pur Sport joins the base Bugatti Chiron and its Chiron Sport siblings. While the overall design remains true to the original Chiron, some notable tweaks include a fixed rear wing, as opposed to the motorised version on its siblings. The top speed of the Chiron Pur Sport is actually lower than the Sport’s, 217mph compared to 261mph, but it’s able to reach that top speed slightly quicker thanks to a tweak of the gear ratios.

For numbers fans, the Chiron Pur Sport will hit 60mph in 2.3-seconds, 100mph in 4.3-seconds and will complete a quarter-mile drag in 9.4-seconds. With those kinds of figures, a combined fuel economy of 10mpg doesn’t actually sound too bad.

You can find out more about the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, here.

Best get saving.

Read Next