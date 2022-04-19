Sydney’s King Of Crypto Is Renting Out His $17 Million House On Airbnb

Cryptocurrency has made beggars out of some people (just check the fanpages of dying altcoins) and kings out of others.

Speaking of which: tech tycoon Fred Schebesta’s South Coogee ‘castle’, which he bought for $16.85 million last year, is currently available to rent out on Airbnb.

Though it is not public knowledge exactly how much money the comparison website Finder co-founder has invested in Bitcoin, Schebesta invested in Bitcoin in 2017 – when it was just $4,000.

Got a spare $26,917? Got yourself this Coogee Airbnb.

Schebesta, who has an estimated net worth of $214million, told social media content creator @fonziegomez after buying his house: “this is the house of crypto” and “crypto built this house.”

We’ll leave the pros and cons of crypto for another day though; today is about sharing the fact you can spend a night at the father of one’s, as it is described on Airbnb, “crypto castle” for a casual $52,911 a night.

It only has two reviews, both from December 2021 (and both positive).

Left: the crypto castle’s pool (via Airbnb). Right: reviews from guests.

Notable features of the crypto castle include a chef grade kitchen, Gaggenau appliances, a butlers pantry, two wet bars, a gym, an infinity pool, sheltered alfresco areas, designer bathrooms, designed powder rooms, a home office, an integrated sound system and a four car garage.

According to realestate.com.au, the incredible house was designed “with no expense spared by Renato D’Ettorre in the 1990s.”

The crypto castle, which is located on Bunya Parade, has five bedrooms and five batrooms. It’s made out of sandstone, concrete, steel and glass.

One of the coolest aspects is that all of the crypto castle’s rooms face away from the street towards the sea, making it one of the most private feeling pads in the eastern suburbs.

Photos on Airbnb show off the place’s incredible views and outstanding amenities, which you can have access to, if you book it. The only slight snag is the price: when we searched for a booking we were given the price of just under $27,000 for one night.

That’s a costly (half) weekend away. Just imagine the price for booking it for both Friday and Saturday nights (actually, don’t; it was up around $53,000).

If the crypto castle was rented out on Airbnb every night of the year, for $26,000, it would bring in $9,855,000 anually. Even if it was only rented out one night a week for that price, it would bring in a cool $1,404,000 a year.

And we thought these Byron Bay Airbnbs were expensive…

