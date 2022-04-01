NFL Wide Reciever DK Metcalf Is Living Proof Of The Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting

DeKaylin Zecharius “DK” Metcalf is one of the NFL’s most explosive wide receivers. At just 24 years of age, he is the wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and is an incredibly solid unit. So solid, in fact, you might assume he has three meals a day (and then some)

But during a recent podcast DK did with NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, DK claims he only eats one meal a day.

"I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee, and eat like 3-4 bags of candy."



“I am candy type person,” DK said. “I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee and eat like three or four bags of candy.”

“I am gummy type of guy… Lifesavers… Yesterday I woke up worked out, worked out again, came home, showered, I’m hungry,” Metcalf said. “Run to Starbucks get me a cup of coffee that’s going to hold me to four of five o’clock… This 12, so it is going to hold me for about four hours.”

“Around 4:30 p.m., I order some candy and a water… Yesterday, I got the Skittles gummies, then I got the LifeSaver creations… they are the same size bag so I mix them… eat that and that will hold me to dinner at eight or nine… I eat dinner and I go to sleep.”

Whether you put that down to the flow state of a podcast, or whether you really believe this is the daily diet of a 6’4″, 106 kilogram receiver (who has said he’s in training for the 2024 Olympics), we’ll leave up to you to decide.

On Instagram many users called the claim bullshit, while others made quips like “sounds like he’s gonna have tooth DK.”

Others attempted to fathom how big that one meal must be (“Bro, his one meal gotta be 4000 calories”).

As for us? While there are various risks and disadvantages to intermittent fasting which you should be aware of before attempting it, we reckon, if DK’s claimed diet is true, it speaks to the potential power of intermittent fasting (it works really well for some people, while for others it’s not a fit).

That said, we’re sure he’d be even healthier without the massive sugar rush, and his training and recovery routine would also have a massive deal to do with his impressive physique too.

