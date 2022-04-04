Fans Outraged That Amazon Is ‘Cheapening James Bond’s Legacy’ With New Reality Show

As it was just a few months ago since Daniel Craig turned in his last performance as the famous and beloved spy, James Bond in No Time To Die, it may be some time before the franchise is inevitably rebooted and we see a new actor in the 007 role.

However, if you’re a serious Bond fan and you’re already having withdrawals, Amazon Prime Video has announced that a TV show based on the 007 agent is in the works.

The eight-part series is called 007’s Road to a Million but it will be a reality show where contestants will participate in a James Bond-style race around the world. Production is set to commence later this year and casting is currently underway (if you’d like to be involved, you can actually send in an application here).

007’s Road to a Million will be filmed in various locations that are featured in Bond films and for contestants to win first prize – a cool one million pounds cash – they’ll have to compete in various challenges and answer questions correctly; which will presumably be Bond-orientated.

Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the ‘guardians’ of James Bond and producers of multiple Bond films like No Time To Die and Tomorrow Never Dies, are set to produce this new reality show alongside 72 Films and MGM Television.

David Glover, the CEO of 72 Films, told Variety that 007’s Road to a Million has been in the works for quite some time. “I first had this idea over three years ago… To be working with Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and the Bond franchise is a privilege and a dream come true.”

A release date for 007’s Road to a Million hasn’t been announced yet but considering it’ll only start filming this year, it’s likely that the show will be released on Prime Video next year.

The announcement of the new series has outraged fans with some claiming it will completely ruin the James Bond franchise. You can see some of the best reactions from Twitter below.

The cheapening of the legacy begins! — Jon Wallace (@Astraea1974) March 27, 2022

How to destroy your brand in one easy step — Matt Severn (@Matt_Severn) March 27, 2022

When you said “James Bond Will Return” I didn’t think you meant “in a tiresome reality show.” — Iain (@iainl7) March 27, 2022

Didn't take Amazon long to cheapen the Bond brand.

What's next; From Russia With Love Island?

Or, celebs dressed as Bond characters try to lose weight, in; Live and Let Diet?

Bond related 'Bargain Hunt' rip-off: GoldenEye For A Bargain? — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) March 28, 2022

When you said James Bond TV series, I expected a James Bond TV series. You know, with stories and actors and plots. Not yet another dull reality show — Michelle Birkby (@michelleeb) March 28, 2022

