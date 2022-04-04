Billionaire Lachlan Murdoch Buys Most Unique Superyacht On Sydney Harbour

Lachlan Murdoch, heir to the Murdoch media empire, has reportedly purchased a fully refurbished, 43-metre long yacht for a cool $30 million ($22.5 million USD).

The freshly re-done 1954 motor yacht, Istros, was sold over a month ago. The Sydney Morning Herald reports that their sources say Istros will be motoring into Sydney Harbour in the near future, where it will be docked nearby the Murdoch’s $100 million ($75 million USD) Bellevue Hill Estate called Le Manoir.

News of the sale comes as Murdoch awaits the delivery of his 60-metre, $150 million sailing yacht which is still under construction at the Royal Huisman Shipyard in Amsterdam — which means that the Istros is essentially the Murdoch family’s very, very expensive ‘tinnie.’

Image Credit: Boat International/Guillaume Plisson

The delicately refurbished 65-year-old ‘tinnie’ comes with 5 staterooms that can accommodate up to 10 guests, state of the art satellite TV technology as well as a fully stocked private bar and lounge area on the top deck. That’s quite the cruise-about.

The two new ships will pair extremely well with the family’s new Point Piper ‘boat shed,’ which Lachlan and his wife Sarah Murdoch reportedly paid a staggering $37 million for, granting it the official title of “Australia’s most expensive boat shed.”

Image Credit: Boat International/Guillaume Plisson

When the family relocated from Los Angeles to Sydney over a year ago, there was no certainty around how long they would be living in Australia, however The Sydney Morning Herald has now officially confirmed that the Murdochs have officially settled down in Australia, claiming that the election of Democratic President Joe Biden was a major factor behind the move.

Lachlan Murdoch will maintain his position as the Executive Chairman and CEO of Fox Corporation, a conservative media outlet in the United States. The move probably won’t bother Lachlan too much, as he continues to jet back and forth between the US on his $90 million private jet.

