The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao Is A Chocolate Lover’s Dream Whisky

There are few treats more luxurious than chocolate and whisky. Rich, complex, sumptuous… There’s a reason people are so passionate about them. Pairing whisky with chocolate, too, is a truly epicurean experience – and one that Australians are increasingly waking up to.

But just as there’s a big difference between your average milk chocolate and a fine chocolate truffle, there’s a very big difference between your average Scotch and a bottle of The Macallan. One of Speyside’s most respected distilleries and a titan of the Scottish whisky landscape, The Macallan is widely regarded as one of the best distilleries in the world… And now, they’ve made the best whisky to pair with chocolate in the world.

The Macallan has unveiled The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao in Australia, the first limited edition whisky in a new and innovative series of unique single malts that aren’t just exquisite to sip on, but also feature sustainable packaging – a first for the brand.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is a collaboration with world-renowned pastry chef Jordi Roca

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is the definition of starting on a high. A collaboration with world-renowned pastry chef Jordi Roca and crafted from a harmonious combination of sherry-seasoned European and American oak casks, it’s a truly unique drop.

“The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is a wonderful expression which brings together the world of whisky with the fascinating world of chocolate,” The Macallan whisky maker Polly Logan relates.

“Working in collaboration with Jordi Roca, acknowledged as one of the best and most creative pastry chefs in the world, and with exceptional chocolatier, Damian Allsop, I went on a journey of discovery, learning of the craftsmanship, passion and creativity which goes into making chocolate.”

“As I immersed myself in this world, I uncovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate. Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavours to emerge.”

“For this expression, I sought out a specific chocolate note in The Macallan’s traditional sherry-seasoned European oak casks and combined this with a vanilla note imparted by sherry seasoned American oak casks to sweeten the slightly bitter chocolate note I had found. This exquisite single malt offers a delightful whisky and chocolate pairing experience and the chance to elevate The Macallan experience to a new dimension.”

Launch of The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao in Sydney

It’s remarkable how The Macallan imparts so much chocolate flavour to this whisky. Straight away, its rich colour brings to mind cacao beans and the unctuousness of melted chocolate. Crack it open and you’re graced with aromas of chocolate fondant, honey and oak – a result of its clever combination of oak casks. Put it past your lips and you’re hit with dark chocolate, vanilla and cinnamon: spicy and luxurious, it cuts through and elevates the bitter and umami notes that fine chocolates often have.

Not only is The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao full of amazing chocolate flavours, but even its packaging is a homage to chocolate. This rare whisky comes encased in a beautiful, fully recyclable and biodegradable presentation box, made out of by-products from the chocolate-making process including discarded husks from cacao pods.

This in itself is a masterstroke: not only does it perfectly complement this innovative whisky, but it’s also a way of being gentler on the planet. It’s also a great point of difference for any whisky collector looking for something a bit different to add to their collection.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao

In short, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao is one of the most exciting and unique fine whiskys on the market. Sophisticated, sustainable and incredibly delicious, it stands as a testament to The Macallan’s enduring spirit of innovation and excellence. Whether you’re looking for something special to share with loved ones or friends – perhaps paired with some fine dark chocolate – or something special to add to your whisky collection, there are few drams more deserving than The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao.