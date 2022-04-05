Panerai Makes Its Toughest Dive Watch A Bit Less Tough On The Planet

One of the most exciting releases from Watches & Wonders last year was Panerai’s Luminor Marina eSteel collection, which saw the classic Italian dive watch get an eco-friendly makeover.

These three watches have a seriously cool party trick: over half their total weight is constructed from recycled-based materials, most of that in the form of Panerai’s eSteel alloy, a proprietary stainless steel alloy that incorporates recycled materials.

We think the Luminor Marina Steel collection is absolutely killer. It’s sustainability done right: they prove that using recycled materials doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style or performance. They look and work just like normal Luminors, which is to say extremely well.

Now, at Watches & Wonders 2022, Panerai has given its other famous dive watch – the tough cookie that is the Submersible – the eSteel treatment. Hot take? This new collection of eco-friendly timepieces might be even better than the Luminors they follow in the horological footsteps of.

The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel in Grigio Roccia (ref. PAM01288).

The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel collection comprises three watches, which come in the same colour variations as the Luminor Marina eSteel collection, namely Blu Profondo (a deep, rich blue), Grigio Roccia (a stealthy grey) and Verde Smeraldo (a luxurious green). If it ain’t broke don’t fix it we suppose.

Also similar to the Luminor eSteel range, 72g of each Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel is made of recycled materials, which corresponds to 52% of the total weight of the watch (137g). This isn’t just down to eSteel, either: the two strap options for the Submersible are made of recycled PET fabric and recycled rubber respectively.

RELATED: Italy Rejoices As Panerai Becomes The Newest Watch Brand In Outer Space

Unlike the Luminors, which feature sunray brushed dials, the Submersibles feature attractive dégradé dials that get darker towards the bottom, a reference to how light gets more scarce the deeper you dive. On top of that, their bezels feature high gloss polished ceramic inserts – a first for Panerai as a brand.

The Panerai Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel in Verde Smeraldo (ref. PAM01287).

You might be asking, what’s this ‘ QuarantaQuattro’ business all about? Well, that’s the other big news from Panerai at Watches & Wonders this year: a new case size for the Submersible, 44m (hence QuarantaQuattro – it’s Italian for 44).

Previously, the Submersible was only available in either 42mm or 47mm case sizes. The latter has often been criticised by Paneristi for being too small – remember, this is Panerai we’re talking about, they’re known for huge case sizes. Conversely, the 47mm is prohibitively large for many watch collectors.

The 44mm of the new Submersible QuarantaQuattro is a real Goldilocks size in our opinion. It’s still very masculine; very Panerai without being obnoxiously large… And for our money, the Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteels are the pick of the litter when it comes to these new 44mm marvels. Get amongst it.

Read Next