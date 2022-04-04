Man Jailed For Lying On CV To Get Job As A Pilot

Life coaches and LinkedIn gurus love to tell their clients to radiate confidence. But one man appears to have gone way too far in ‘manifesting’ his dream job, having lied on his CV to get (and keep) a gig as a pilot.

This move has now come back to bite him, with the fraudster reportedly raising suspicions after pushing a button no real pilot would press.

The man, who is 49, was jailed last week after being found out for making fraudulent claims to get work (and retain) work with BA’s subsidiary BA CityFlyer and former Irish regional airline Stobart Air.

According to The Times, the man entered false details and altered entries in his flight logbook while he was working for a previous employer, to make it look like he was more experienced than he really was.

RELATED: How To Score A $27,000 First Class Seat For $600, According To A Points Hacker

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the man has now been sentenced to 12 months in prison at London’s Snaresbrook Crown Court, after admitting to various charges of fraud.

The man is said to have falsely said on his CV that he had held a private pilot’s license since 1998 as well as faking a training certificate (and, as mentioned, doctoring his hours).

British Airways insists that there was never any risk to its flights, airlive.net reports.

Read Next