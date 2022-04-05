This One Kettlebell Workout Is A Surefire Way To Build Muscle

Everyone who goes to the gym will have their own structuring method. Some will break their week down by muscle group: chest, back, legs, shoulders, arms etc. But a more efficient way to structure your workouts is to utilise a series of push and pull workouts, followed by some leg workouts.

Push exercises are ones that see you employ a pushing motion, and will commonly target your chest, shoulders and triceps. Many push exercises will target more than one of these muscle groups in one hit, making your workouts far more efficient. With such an array of exercises falling under the push umbrella, developing a training plan shouldn’t be too tricky, but TikTok user and fitness trainer @themartinmethod has come up with an epic push workout using just one kettlebell.

For his workout, @themartinmethod – real name Cameron Martin – uses a 53lb/24kg kettlebell. Not super heavy, but enough to provide enough resistance and stimulus to help build muscle. It’s always worth reminding you that you should only use a weight that is comfortable and one that allows you to complete the entire workout with good form and full reps.

Cameron’s push day kettlebell workout includes the following moves:

Waiter’s Press (left and right): The waiter’s press is a variation of an overhead press, but instead of holding the handle of the kettlebell, you hold the main body in the palm of your hand. Doing so makes it more difficult to grip, but this has the benefit of requiring extra engagement from your shoulder and core stabiliser muscles.



To perform the waiter’s press, hold the body of the kettlebell in one hand and loosely grip the handle with the other (you can opt to just hold the kettlebell in your palm, with the handle resting on your wrist and leave your other arm out to your side for stabilisation). Standing with your feet around shoulder-width apart, and holding the kettlebell around head height, engage your core and press the kettlebell overhead. Avoid bending your knees to generate momentum. Perform this movement holding the kettlebell in your left palm to start and then switch to your right.



Perform 10 – 12 reps on each side.





The waiter’s press is a variation of an overhead press, but instead of holding the handle of the kettlebell, you hold the main body in the palm of your hand. Doing so makes it more difficult to grip, but this has the benefit of requiring extra engagement from your shoulder and core stabiliser muscles. To perform the waiter’s press, hold the body of the kettlebell in one hand and loosely grip the handle with the other (you can opt to just hold the kettlebell in your palm, with the handle resting on your wrist and leave your other arm out to your side for stabilisation). Standing with your feet around shoulder-width apart, and holding the kettlebell around head height, engage your core and press the kettlebell overhead. Avoid bending your knees to generate momentum. Perform this movement holding the kettlebell in your left palm to start and then switch to your right. Perform 10 – 12 reps on each side. Side to side push-ups: Side to side push-ups are similar to standard push-ups, but the slight elevation of one side for each rep – and the lean more towards the other side of your body – places greater focus on the shoulder muscles.



To perform side to side push-ups using a kettlebell, lie the kettlebell down on the ground so that the handle is parallel to the floor. Start with both palms on the main body of the kettlebell and get into a standard push-up position (straight back and neck in a neutral position). Next, take one hand off the kettlebell and put it down to one side, wider than shoulder-width. Perform a push-up, ensuring to bring your body down until your head is in line with the kettlebell. Your elbow will extend past your back. Ensure you don’t allow your hips to drop down too far, causing an arch in your back.



Perform 8 – 10 reps on each side.





Side to side push-ups are similar to standard push-ups, but the slight elevation of one side for each rep – and the lean more towards the other side of your body – places greater focus on the shoulder muscles. To perform side to side push-ups using a kettlebell, lie the kettlebell down on the ground so that the handle is parallel to the floor. Start with both palms on the main body of the kettlebell and get into a standard push-up position (straight back and neck in a neutral position). Next, take one hand off the kettlebell and put it down to one side, wider than shoulder-width. Perform a push-up, ensuring to bring your body down until your head is in line with the kettlebell. Your elbow will extend past your back. Ensure you don’t allow your hips to drop down too far, causing an arch in your back. Perform 8 – 10 reps on each side. Goblet press: The goblet press is another fantastic exercise to improve shoulder mobility, shoulder strength and core strength, and will help you improve your overall pressing technique.



To perform a goblet press, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Grab the kettlebell by the handle using both hands and start by holding it at chest height. Engage your core, grip the handle tightly and press the kettlebell overhead. Your body should remain in a straight line throughout the movement, i.e. don’t bring your hips forward, creating an arch in your back. Slowly lower the kettlebell back to chest height and repeat. Perform the goblet press 12 – 15 reps.







The goblet press is another fantastic exercise to improve shoulder mobility, shoulder strength and core strength, and will help you improve your overall pressing technique. To perform a goblet press, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Grab the kettlebell by the handle using both hands and start by holding it at chest height. Engage your core, grip the handle tightly and press the kettlebell overhead. Your body should remain in a straight line throughout the movement, i.e. don’t bring your hips forward, creating an arch in your back. Slowly lower the kettlebell back to chest height and repeat. Perform the goblet press 12 – 15 reps. Close-grip push-ups: A slight variation of a regular close-grip push-up, the introduction of the kettlebell elevates your body slightly, increasing the range of motion. This places even greater emphasis on the chest and shoulder muscles, as well as the triceps, and helps to strengthen the core stabiliser muscles.



To perform the kettlebell close-grip push-up, lie the kettlebell on its side so that the handle is parallel with the floor. Press both palms onto the body of the kettlebell (have the kettlebell positioned under your sternum) and get yourself into a push-up position (butt tucked and back straight). Perform a slow and controlled push-up for 10 – 12 reps.



Perform this entire circuit 3 – 5 times and you’ll definitely feel the burn the day after.

Read Next