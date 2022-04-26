Qantas Crew Go To Extreme Lengths To Get Some Sleep On Flight

Flight attendants have been snapped sleeping in a “blanket fort” at the back of a Qantas A330 after a light malfunction meant the lights above their heads would not turn off.

This bizarre scenario was created because Qantas currently has more demand for transpacific travel than it has long haul jets. Because of this, the airline is running flights between Brisbane and Los Angeles on an A330, to keep up with demand.

Because of health and safety regulations (it’s a 7,161 mile trip, which takes over 14 hours) flight attendants must have time to rest. But A330s don’t have crew rest bunks. So flight attendants have been sleeping in a makeshift rest area at the back of the plane, in the last few rows of economy.

Because of a disagreement with the union representing Qantas flight attendants, it appears the flight attendants who have been running this A330 flight were a New Zealand based crew (according to Live & Let’s Fly).

Though this viral “blanket fort” incident was a one off (on other flights the lights were able to be turned off), so presumabely there were no blankets, flight attendants have regularly been sleeping in a makeshift rest area in economy for this route.

Flight attendants will presumably be hoping Qantas can get hold of some more 787 Dreamliners or A380s for Across The Pond flights and save the A330 for trips to Bali… Either that or get a hold of some ear plugs and face masks…

