Roger Federer Isn’t Done With Tennis Just Yet

Roger Federer isn’t done yet. The stylish GOAT, who was recently surpassed in singles titles by Rafael Nadal (Nadal now has 21, while Federer and Djokovic have 20 each), has been beleaguered with injuries over the last few years, hampering him from going for a 21st Major himself.

The last Grand Slam Federer competed in was Wimbledon last year, where he made the quarter-finals. Afterwards, he got surgery on his right knee. He had already had arthroscopic right knee surgeries in February 2020 and May 2020.

Many have speculated that the 40-year old’s career could now be over, thanks to this slew of setbacks.

However, the 103 ATP singles titles winner today gave fans hope, taking to Instagram with a training video. In the video, Federer can be seen doing ladder work, as well as drills with cones, and swinging around a sign.

Watch Roger Federer work out in the video above

The video prompted an outpouring of support and speculation from fans, with one writing: “Nothing would make me happier than Federer winning another Wimbledon title.” Another remarked: “#21 and #22, let’s go.”

“The comeback is on,” yet another Instagram user wrote.

A further comment read: “Never retire ever, please.”

This comes after Federer posted a workout video on Tuesday, which was captioned: “rehab is rocking.”

So: can Federer really win another Major? Christopher Clarey, the top tennis writer of today (and the author of The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer) says Federer has faith in himself to win another Major, after coming one point away from doing so at Wimbledon in 2019.

According to Tennis World USA, Clarey said: “When Roger was last healthy, he was only one point away from winning Wimbledon – one point! I think he expects to have another good chance. Sure, on paper it didn’t look bad in 2021, he was in the quarterfinals at the age of 39.”

Also according to Tennis World USA, Federer told media at the start of March: “I walked on crutches for two months and had to start all over again. It was still the right thing to do. The knee no longer went as it should after the Wimbledon tournament.”

“I am rebuilding everything, I can now slowly think about my return.”

“A few weeks ago I had an MRI, the outcome of which was very positive, gives me hope and makes me feel safe. It will definitely take a while. I could be back in late summer or early autumn.”

Federer also hasn’t skied, apparently, since 2008, because he liked going fast and jumping, and so “had to stop to avoid taking risks.”

Let’s just hope he’s back to gliding across the court soon enough.

Read Next