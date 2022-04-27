Ronaldinho & David Beckham Lace Up For A Jog In The Crypto World

Soccer legends Ronaldinho and David Beckham are set to join the world of crypto with both sporting stars launching a series of blockchain-related digital products.

The Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho de Assis Moreira – widely considered to be one of the best soccer players of all time – is partnering with a decentralized exchange called P00LS to release his very own cryptocurrency; the “RON” token.

In a statement, Ronaldinho said that the RON token’s primary goal is to establish better connections between fans and build a global community

“It’s an opportunity to rethink the way I connect with my fans, create new and stronger bonds, and together build a global community where ownership is shared.”

Holders of the RON token will be granted access to Ronaldinho’s digital universe. Holders will be able to attend events, exchange NFTs, and create their own exclusive content. The RON token is set for release on the 28th of April and can be purchased on the P00LS exchange.

Ronaldinho has made extra steps to make sure that the RON token is available for as many people as possible, and has ensured his fans that they will be able to earn his tokens for free on the P00LS exchange before the official launch. Fans who answer questions about his past, or share posts from Ronaldinho on social media are all able to earn RON tokens without spending a cent.

Trend it like Beckham

David Beckham has also jumped onboard the crypto bandwagon, becoming the official global brand ambassador for the DigitalBits blockchain as well as launching his own range of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in the process.



Beckham has also been quietly applying for a series of trademarks relating to his crypto endeavours. US lawyer Mike Kondoudis, revealed that Beckham has filed 3 separate trademarks for metaverse-related products like virtual clothing and events.

DAVID BECKHAM is coming to the Metaverse!



The international football star has filed 3 trademark applications hinting at plans for

⚽️ NFTs + digital tokens

⚽️ Virtual clothing + footwear + headgear

⚽️ Virtual performances + entertainment events#NFTCommunity #Metaverse #Web3 pic.twitter.com/XcvmV6UTfl — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) April 24, 2022

Beckham announced that his NFT collections were an “opportunity to create new experiences for my fans online.” According to DigitalBits, Beckham has a following of over 138 million, with an annual impression rate that surpasses nine billion across Instagram, Facebook and China-based social media platforms Weibo and Douyin.

Read Next