Cars

The Story Behind Shaquille O’Neal’s Frankenstein Ferrari

Chop shop.

11 April 2022 by

Shaquille O’Neal’s considerable frame (not to mention talent and work ethic) helped him become one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But it hasn’t always been an advantage. As Shaq recently revealed on the Conan O’Brien show, being his size makes buying a Ferrari a challenge.

During the show, he shared the modifications he had to make to buy a Ferrari.

“When I first came from Baton Rouge, Beverly Hills, you see all the fancy cars come by. So one day I see a Ferrari come by. I was like: ‘I want one of those guys.’ So I went to the thing and the guy was like: ‘You’re too big.’ And I hate those words.”

“So one of the guys was like ‘maybe you’ve got to get two and put them together’… I was like: ‘you know what, maybe. I will. I’ll take that one and that one’ – and I got a Ferrari.”

Shaquille O’Neal

“Wait so you built a Ferrari?” Conan asked in disbelief, “Where you cut them apart… and then made like a giant stretch Ferrari?”

“Yes,” Shaq responded.

In an unconfirmed video from Youtube, user ‘Slot King Dream’ purports to take viewers through a tour of Shaq’s modified 1998 Ferrari F355 Spider, writing: “Yelp…Shaquille O’Neal 1st Ferrari modified definitely for a big man.”

The Youtube user claims that when sitting down, even with their legs stretched to their fullest, they can’t reach Shaq’s old Ferrari pedals. They also point out the petrol tank in the bonnet (usually it would be at the back, but Shaq had it removed so that he could move the seats back).

Slot King Dream also said there’s no top to Shaq’s modified Ferrari, either.

The Sports Rush reports that Shaq’s Ferrari’s interior was modified with wider aftermarket seats and that a custom Alpine sound system was also fitted.

According to driving.ca, O’Neal sold the Ferrari in question for US$65,000 in late December 2020. 

Other notable cars Shaq has bought include a 1963 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible, a customized Chevrolet Express G1500, Escalade, and a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Read Next

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Cars

How Far Australians Will Go For Cheap Petrol

What Formula 1 Drivers See, That You Don’t

The New Audi S3 Is The Swiss Army Knife Of Sports Cars

Alpina, Germany’s Coolest Car Tuner, Might Not Be Long For This World

Police On The Hunt For Tesla Driver After Insane Stunt With Model S

Oil Baron Makes Misfuelling Error With Rare $15 Million McLaren

New on DMARGE