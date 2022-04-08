Sydney Airport Looks Like Pamplona Bull Run As Holiday Rush Begins

Tumbles, turns and injuries are phrases you’d associate with Pamplona’s running of the bulls, not Sydney’s domestic Qantas terminal.

But with the Easter holiday rush now beginning, that domesticated zone of Piccolo Lattes and RM Williams is giving Sydney’s concrete cowboys the chance to put their footwear to the test. Lines are stretching out so far that Sydney Airport’s CEO Geoff Culbert is urging travellers to get to the airport early so they don’t miss their flight.

Same over here mate. pic.twitter.com/UJloRD59LD — Dr Sam (@DrSamHay) April 7, 2022

Culbert blamed the Thursday delays on a “perfect storm” of increased flights, travellers forgetting what they’re doing thanks to the pandemic, and staffing issues caused by close contact rules.

Long lines at #SydneyAirport due to what appears to be staff shortages at security. Many travellers frustrated so close to the school holidays as well. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/X3SF9CjUYQ — Matthew Karstunen (@MKarstunen) April 7, 2022

Footage on social media showed nightmare queues. On Twitter, University of New South Wales journalism lecturer Sue Stephenson said there were “thousands spilling over into carpark next to terminal” and asked “how many flights are going to be missed?”

Sydney Airport WTF pic.twitter.com/52nf2dlQoc — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) April 7, 2022

Other Twitter users made remarks like: “absolute chaos” and “as full as a bull.”

Others claimed the international airport was having similar problems too.

Happening again at the international airport. No staff and 5 security screening gates of 17. 1 hour to move 10 metres. Going well! — Spencer (@Spenola) April 7, 2022

On the bright side… At least travel is back.

