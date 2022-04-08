Travel

Sydney Airport Looks Like Pamplona Bull Run As Holiday Rush Begins

On your marks, get set; go.

8 April 2022 by

Image Credit: Peter Deppeler

Tumbles, turns and injuries are phrases you’d associate with Pamplona’s running of the bulls, not Sydney’s domestic Qantas terminal.

But with the Easter holiday rush now beginning, that domesticated zone of Piccolo Lattes and RM Williams is giving Sydney’s concrete cowboys the chance to put their footwear to the test. Lines are stretching out so far that Sydney Airport’s CEO Geoff Culbert is urging travellers to get to the airport early so they don’t miss their flight.

Culbert blamed the Thursday delays on a “perfect storm” of increased flights, travellers forgetting what they’re doing thanks to the pandemic, and staffing issues caused by close contact rules.

Footage on social media showed nightmare queues. On Twitter, University of New South Wales journalism lecturer Sue Stephenson said there were “thousands spilling over into carpark next to terminal” and asked “how many flights are going to be missed?”

Other Twitter users made remarks like: “absolute chaos” and “as full as a bull.” 

Others claimed the international airport was having similar problems too.

On the bright side… At least travel is back.

