Australians, Prepare Yourselves: Virgin Voyages’ Latest Adults-Only Cruise Is Heading Down Under

After dropping hints for days Virgin Voyages’ has finally announced the name of their fourth cruise ship – Resilient Lady. Even better: Resilient Lady will be based out of Station Pier in Port Melbourne from December next year. Resilient Lady will be cruising around Australian and New Zealand waters from the 11th of December 2023 to the 27th of March 2024.

This comes after Resilient Lady spends the summer of 2023 sailing around Greece. When it finishes that it will start the 44-day journey to Australia, going via Dubai, Singapore and Bali.

Australian shores and New Zealand fjords await you 🌏Starting in 2023 Resilient Lady will travel through some of the most stunning spots in Australia and New Zealand. Book one of our limited-time voyages sailing and get 30% off these exclusive itineraries https://t.co/viag6kQLyD pic.twitter.com/5PYTKnwT66 — Virgin Voyages ⚓️ (@VirginVoyages) April 26, 2022

Once in Australia and based out of Melbourne, Resilient Lady will offer customers the chance to book trips ranging from two to 14 nights. The experience is ‘superyacht style’ and includes Michelin standard delights at six signature restaurants and festival style entertainment.

“From Australia’s luminous shores and New Zealand’s top cityscapes to the captivating coasts of Tasmania, we’re sailing across the Tasman Sea with 12 brand new itineraries,” Virgin Voyages wrote on Instagram.

Guests also will be able to enjoy a ‘Shake for Champagne’ service, where you shake your phone, hear a cork pop thanks to an app, click on the ‘push me’ button, and then sit back as an ice-cold bottle of Moet Chandon Imperial Champagne is delivered to you.

Might be time to start adding 'Mate' to our vocabulary 👀 — Virgin Voyages ⚓️ (@VirginVoyages) April 25, 2022

There are also HIIT classes on board as well as a boxing ring, hydrotherapy, life-sized chess and restorative raves in thermal suites, to name just a few perks. There’s also a DJ, a vinyl record store, and a tattoo parlour onboard.

The Resilient Lady will travel to Australian destinations including Hobart and Burnie and Sydney, and New Zealand destinations including Picton, Napier, Tauranga, Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson said in a press release: “Australia has a very special place in my heart, and we can’t wait for Australians and New Zealanders to meet our Resilient Lady and experience all that she has to offer in true Virgin style.”

Watch 'a day in the life of an adults only cruise' in the video above

