What Breaking Bad Stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul’s Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Fans of Breaking Bad will know that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least.

But from Season 1 all the way through to Season 5, there was undeniable chemistry (pun intended) between the actors who played Walt and Jesse, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

And while the two are extremely excited to be reprising their respective roles in the latest season of Better Call Saul – a prequel series to Breaking Bad, starring Bob Odenkirk – they’ve also recently cemented themselves as true, close friends in real life.

Paul and his wife, actress Lauren Parsekian, have just had their second child together, a boy named Ryden and during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, – which you can watch below – Paul revealed he asked Cranston to be Ryden’s godfather.

“I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather. Yeah.”

Paul then joked that Cranston said “no” but quickly clarified he, of course, said yes,

“[Cranston] was very excited; very honoured. I love the man to death. You know, he’s one of my best friend’s in the world and, um, so yeah, it was a no-brainer.”

It’s not super surprising that Paul offered Cranston the prestigious godfather title as the two have been close since Breaking Bad. The two got tattoos together on the last day of filming Breaking Bad and they also co-founded and own a mezcal company together, called Dos Hombres.

Nonetheless, it’s incredibly sweet that Cranston is now the godfather of Paul’s son and our Breaking Bad hearts are full.

