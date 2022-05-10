Where Jason Bateman’s Career Will Likely Go Next

Jason Bateman is set to return to comedy after proving he could be a serious actor in Netflix’s original series, Ozark. However, it’s also been confirmed that the actor will direct a few upcoming projects, suggesting that Bateman could soon step away from acting and focus solely on directing.

If you’re a fan of Ozark, you’re probably a fan of the show’s star, Jason Bateman too. The actor has had an impressive career over the last forty years but now that Ozark is done and dusted, it’ll be interesting to see what Bateman’s next career steps will be.

Bateman, who prior to Ozark’s release was best known for comedic roles in films and television, deliberately took the role of Marty Byrde to prove that he could do more than the dry and uptight (but funny) character he was constantly typecast as – think Bateman’s roles in Arrested Development, The Break-Up, Couples Retreat, Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party etc.

It’s been confirmed that Bateman’s next acting role will be in an upcoming remake of Clue – a 1985 comedic film based on the board game of the same name that follows a group of strangers who have to figure out who among them is a murderer. The only details about this Clue remake is that, it too, will be a comedy and it will star Bateman and Ryan Reynolds.

Now that Ozark has finished, Bateman will star in the upcoming film, Clue. Image Credit: Netflix

Considering the film is set to be comedic and that Bateman played his typecast role the last time he and Reynolds starred in a film together – 2011’s The Change Up – it looks like that the actor isn’t set on never again playing the stereotypical role he’s infamous for, nor is he set on staying in the drama genre post-Ozark.

Aside from Clue, no other projects with Bateman attached to star have been announced. However, he is set to direct two upcoming films – Here Comes The Flood and Project Artemis. For those who didn’t know, Bateman doesn’t just act; in fact, his true passions lie in directing. In 2014, Bateman told Screen Rant:

“Directing a movie is the greatest job in the world. I could not be more envious of the guys who get to do it all the time”. Jason Bateman

Directing isn’t just a mere hobby for Bateman though; he’s actually a rather accomplished director. In 1989, Bateman was allowed to direct two episodes of Valerie – the sitcom Bateman had his first leading acting role in – and became the Directors Guild of America’s youngest-ever director. Since then, Bateman has dabbled in directing multiple times for both television shows and films.

Bateman will probably step away from acting and focus on directing instead. Image Credit: Collider

Of course, Bateman directed multiple episodes of Ozark; thanks to Ozark, he won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. In my opinion, it’s extremely likely that Bateman will soon step away from acting and instead focus on directing.

Especially considering that one of the upcoming films he’s set to direct, Project Artemis, sounds incredible. According to Deadline, the movie’s plot will involve the space race and will star Marvel Cinematic Universe actors Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.

There’s no word on when Clue, Here Comes The Flood or Project Artemis will start filming or even be released but here’s hoping it’s soon as, we know after finishing the final episodes of Ozark, we’re desperate for more Jason Bateman – even if he’s just behind the camera and not on-screen.

