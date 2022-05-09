Fed-Up Ferrari Blacklists Justin Bieber For Automotive ‘Sins’

Justin Bieber has always had a lavish taste in automobiles – as well as a penchant for customising them. But Ferrari has had enough, banning the popstar from buying more of their vehicles.

Justin Bieber, who has a net worth of around US$285 million, loves nothing more than spending big cash on customising his cars.

Some of the 28-year-old’s exploits in car customisation have been (relatively) subtle, like wrapping his Lamborghini Urus in salmon pink. Others have been much more drastic, such as his completely re-bodied, Blade Runner-esque Rolls-Royce Wraith.

But it’s what he’s done with his 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1 Edition that’s drawn the ire of Ferrari, arguably the world’s most prestigious car brand. According to Italy’s Il Giornale, Bieber is the latest in a long line of celebrities to be blacklisted from buying further Ferraris from the notoriously fussy marque.

Ferrari is notoriously protective of its brand. The Prancing Horse forces prospective owners to sign lengthy and restrictive owners agreements that, among other stipulations, dictate what modifications you can make to their cars. They’re famously anal.

Bieber’s modified Ferrari 458 Italia Liberty Walk. Image: CNN

Bieber’s Ferrari sins are threefold. Firstly, he took his 458 to West Coast Customs (of which he is a frequent customer) to get it modified with a Liberty Walk bodykit. Secondly, he reportedly ‘lost’ the car back in 2015 after a night of heavy partying. The straw that broke the camel’s back? Bieber tried to sell the car at a charity auction without Ferrari’s permission.

“Ferrari’s rules dictate that an owner cannot sell their car in the first year and that they inform the manufacturer before selling thereafter, so that the company has the option of buying it back. Unauthorised modifications are frowned upon,” The Times explains.

Now – no soup for you! – Bieber’s been banned from buying more Ferraris.

Seems as if Ferrari has it out for Canadian musicians. Back in 2014, Ferrari famously sent popular DJ Deadmau5 a cease and desist after he got his Ferrari 458 covered in a wrap referencing the then-popular internet meme ‘Nyan Car’ and rebadging it as a ‘Purrari’.

