Keanu Reeves Reportedly Cast In ‘Secret’ Marvel Movie

Keanu Reeves is arguably one of the best actors on the planet. He’s beloved for his iconic roles as Neo in The Matrix tetralogy and as the titular character in the John Wick series.

Considering Reeves is so popular, it’s actually rather surprising that he hasn’t yet appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which is currently the biggest and most successful film franchise in the world.

Although, it looks like Reeves could be soon joining the cast that already boasts heavyweights Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Samuel L. Jackson, just to name a few. Cue, excitement.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Reeves will appear in an upcoming MCU film – not an MCU series like WandaVision or Moon Knight.

Reeves will be a perfect addition to the MCU, which is mostly made up of action films, after starring in the ultimate action flick, John Wick. Image Credit: Lionsgate

Which film, exactly, remains a secret though.

Looking at the list of upcoming MCU films, Reeves could appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fantastic Four, Captain America 4, or some other future MCU project that has not yet been announced.

There apparently won’t be any confirmation by Marvel Studios about Reeves’ casting though (similar to how fans were absolutely stunned when Harry Styles appeared as Eros at the end of Eternals as Marvel Studios never announced that Styles had been cast).

Reportedly, Marvel Studios wants to keep Reeves’ involvement in the MCU as secret as possible and will be extra careful to make sure what character the veteran actor is playing (as well as when and in what film he’ll make his debut), is not revealed to the public.

Fingers crossed it’s sooner rather than later.

