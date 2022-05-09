Melbourne’s ‘Petrolhead Paradise’ House Set To Sell For Big Bucks

Cars and motorbikes are like kinetic art. Beautiful when in motion, but beautiful when they’re standing still. That’s why petrolheads love building lavish houses and garages to house their pride and joys – and this particular Melbourne house is particularly lavish.

140 The Boulevard in Aberfeldie – which has long been known to locals as ‘the motorbike house’ thanks to the never-ridden 2017 Royal Enfield 350 Classic that’s been parked in its front window for years – is now going up for sale.

While the bike’s not included in the sale, a huge 9-car garage in the basement is, along with cool Ferrari and Lamborghini petrol station-style signs for added flair. So whether you like two wheels or four, you’re more than covered.

The house also happens to be a bit of an entertainer’s dream. Not only does it feature a cool bar space that can display 114 wine bottles, but it also has a huge entertaining area with a built-in surround sound system, a 75-inch TV plus ceiling mounted electric heaters.

Like the bike, the cars aren’t included. Which is a shame. Would love a John Player Special E30. Image: McDonald Upton

140 The Boulevard also boasts a nice big pool that overlooks the Maribyrnong River as well as a rear alfresco area with a barbecue kitchen and an open log fireplace, which we’re sure your guests will love – if they’re not nerding out in the garage downstairs or trying to sit on the bike upstairs.

The home is listed with a $7.4m-$7.9m asking price, but knowing how stupid Melbourne property prices are getting at the moment – and how unique this place is – you can comfortably assume it’ll go for a lot more.

Check out this petrolhead’s paradise online here.

