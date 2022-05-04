The ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Scene You Never Knew Existed

Quentin Tarantino is beloved for his films; Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, just to name a few. But did you know that every film Tarantino has done is connected?

Yes, all of the films from the critically acclaimed and Academy Award-winning writer & director are connected and are a part of the same fictional universe – similar to how all the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are connected; although in a much more subtle way.

The main connection between all of Tarantino’s movies are Red Apple Cigarettes; a fictitious brand of cigarettes that Tarantino invented and features in his films. For example, in Pulp Fiction, Uma Thurman’s character, Mia Wallace can be seen smoking Red Apple cigs during the diner scene when she orders a five-dollar shake.

Red Apple Cigarettes can again be seen in From Dusk Til Dawn; George Clooney and Tarantino’s respective characters are smoking them when they’re first introduced. Then there’s a massive billboard advertising Red Apple Cigarettes that The Bride – played by Uma Thurman – walks past in Kill Bill Vol. 1.

As for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Red Apple Cigarettes show up in a scene that you may not have seen before – even if you’ve seen Tarantino’s ninth film in its entirety. This is because the scene – where Leonardo DiCaprio is promoting Red Apple Cigarettes as his character Rick Dalton – was shown mid-credits; something Marvel is notorious for doing but something Tarantino rarely does.

Most people didn’t stick around in the cinema once Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s credits began to roll. So most people missed this gem of a scene that connects this film to all of Tarantino’s previous films.

Never fear, you can watch the hilarious scene below. You’re welcome.

Read Next