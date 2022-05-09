What Spider-Man Looks Like With The ‘Gory’ Deadpool Treatment

A visual effects company has edited multiple scenes from various Spider-Man films to be as gory and graphic as Deadpool.

Whether you’re a fan of Tobey Macguire’s, Andrew Garfield’s or young Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, everyone loves the friendly neighbourhood superhero. That’s because the movies are all action-packed but wholesome.

Think about it; Peter Parker’s romance with MJ/Gwen, his relationship with Aunt May and how he’s willing to do whatever it takes to make the world a better place. It’s a very different tale to one of Marvel’s other protagonists, Deadpool.

In both the comics and the films, which star Ryan Reynolds as the titular character, Deadpool is a sarcastic, foul-mouthed anti-hero. The film is rather gory too, with copious amounts of blood shown on screen during the fight scenes and the wonderfully graphic moment Deadpool cuts off his own hand.

Of course, it’s no surprise that all of the live-action Spider-Man films were given M ratings whereas Deadpool was given an R18+ rating…

However, if you’ve ever wondered what Spider-Man would look like with the Deadpool treatment, you’re in luck. Corridor Crew, a visual effect company, has taken iconic moments from the Spider-Man trilogy, the Amazing Spider-Man films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Spider-Man films and has edited them into scenes well worth an R18+ rating.

For instance, the scene from Spider-Man 2 where Macguire’s Spider-Man stops a train from crashing has been edited to show his arms ripping and breaking off. Corridor Crew’s edits have been going viral, especially on Twitter, because it’s seriously impressive how realistic the edits look.

You can watch all of the edits, as well as the team at Corridor Crew, discuss both why they decided to make these edits – spoiler: it has to do with the multiverse – and how they achieved these awesome effects below, but be warned some of the edits are extremely graphic and may ruin Spider-Man for you…

