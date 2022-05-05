Tom Brady Wears Lewis Hamilton’s Favourite IWC Schaffhausen Watch

Tom Brady and Lewis Hamilton have a lot in common – chiefly, that they’re both the Greatest Of All Time in each of their sports.

Hamilton’s list of accomplishments and his effect on Formula One is almost incomparable. The British driver holds the outright records for the most wins, pole positions and podium finishes, and ties with Michael Schumacher for all-time World Championship driver’s titles – 7 titles. He’s helped Mercedes win a record seven constructor’s championships in a row and is also widely credited as fuelling the intense rise in popularity of F1 over the last decade.

Brady’s dominance in American football also has few comparisons. The only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three separate decades, Brady’s career has seen a record ten Super Bowl appearances and seven victories. He also holds the all-time records for passing yards, completions, touchdown passes, games started and Super Bowl MVP awards. His two-decade dominance with the New England Patriots – as well as his controversial but ultimately successful move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – make him unlike any other NFL player ever.

They’re both champs of almost unparalleled magnitude. Turns out they’ve also got a similar taste in watches, as Brady’s latest horological pickup reveals.

Images: @tombrady / IWC Schaffhausen

Brady shared a photo of himself behind the scenes on the set of Eighty For Brady – the film he’s producing and playing himself in – flexing his muscles and showing off a new IWC Schaffhausen Big Pilot’s Watch Perpetual Calendar Top Gun Edition “Mojave Desert” (ref. IW503004).

This hefty timepiece features a full perpetual calendar with displays for the date, day and month; the year in four digits; a perpetual moon phase for both the northern and southern hemisphere; and even a power reserve indicator and small hacking seconds integrated into the 3 and 9 o’clock subdials respectively.

The scratch-resistant, sand-coloured ceramic case; tough textile and rubber strap; seven-day power reserve and anti-reflective sapphire crystal further mark the watch out as not just an example of haute horlogerie but a real tough cookie.

This particular Mojave also happens to be Lewis Hamilton’s favourite watch. Like Brady, Sir Lewis is an IWC ambassador and has a pretty healthy collection of watches (including more than a few rare IWC pieces), but the watch he’s most commonly seen wearing is his Mojave perpetual calendar.

The GOATs head out to the green. Image: @lewishamilton

Indeed, Hamilton and Brady joined each other for a spot of golf in Miami ahead of this weekend’s inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix, both GOATs wearing their Mojaves whilst shooting the breeze and avoiding the bunkers.

Coincidentally, Brady also owns a time-only version of the Mojave Desert, which he was last seen wearing as he joined fellow footballing great Aaron Rodgers for a charity 18-hole game in Montana last year. More on that watch (and game of golf) here.

