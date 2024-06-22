Man Reveals The Simple 3-Step Plan To Get Ripped In A Year

A Redditor’s inspiring body transformation involves a simple three-step plan that can get you shredded in a little over a year.

We just love body transformations here at DMARGE. There’s nothing better than seeing blokes who’ve been struggling with their weight and, often, their mental health along with it, find a way to turn it all around. In an effort to share the secrets behind their fitness success so that others can kickstart their own journies, we share some of our favourite stories.

This twenty-eight-year-old Redditor — who anonymously posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit — revealed an incredible transformation achieved in little over a year. Shedding thirty pounds (13.6kg) but, more importantly, getting absolutely shredded just in time for summer, he managed to totally change his look by following an oft-overlooked 3-step plan.

Here’s how he did it…

Step 1: Losing Weight

As epitomised by this Redditor’s progress pictures (shared and linked below), the initial phase of your journey should focus exclusively on shedding excess body fat to create a lean foundation. This process involves creating a calorie deficit, where you consume fewer calories than you burn. Incorporating a balanced diet rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates is essential. Protein is particularly important as it helps preserve muscle mass during weight loss.

Regular cardiovascular exercises like running, cycling, or HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) can accelerate fat loss but, as this Redditor points out, you can achieve the weight loss with editing alone… you just may not end up with the dream physique you’ve always wanted.. but more on getting there later. Strength training should also be maintained to ensure muscle retention.

Step 2: Lean Bulk

Once you’ve quite literally trimmed the fat, the next step is to enter a lean bulking phase. Unlike traditional bulking — which can lead to significant fat gain — lean bulking aims to build muscle with minimal fat accumulation. This involves a slight calorie surplus, typically 250-500 calories above your maintenance levels. A diet high in protein supports muscle growth, while healthy fats and complex carbs provide energy.

Strength training is the cornerstone of this phase, with a focus on compound movements like squats, deadlifts, and bench presses. Progressive overload, gradually increasing the weights or resistance, ensures continuous muscle growth. Monitoring your progress and adjusting calorie intake as needed helps maintain a balance between muscle gain and fat control.

Step 3: Cutting

The final phase — and this is the one that will finally reveal the beach-ready bod of many men’s dreams — is cutting, which aims to shed any fat gained during the lean bulk to reveal the sculpted muscles beneath. This involves returning to a calorie deficit but not as extreme as in the initial weight loss phase. Maintaining a high protein intake is more crucial than ever before to preserve the hard-earned muscle.

Combining strength training with cardio helps burn fat while retaining muscle mass. Monitoring macros, particularly reducing carbs slightly and focusing on nutrient-dense foods, enhances the cutting process. This phase requires patience and precision to unveil a ripped, well-defined physique.

While the above plan is simple, it certainly isn’t easy. It can, however, be done — just ask our very own head honcho Luc Weisman. The real question is, have you got what it takes?