30-Year-Old Transforms In 30 Days With The Foolproof Strategy Everyone Forgets

Short and sharp weight loss is eminently possible, but you have to remember this often-overlooked approach that makes all the difference.

We just love body transformations here at DMARGE. There’s nothing better than seeing blokes who’ve been struggling with their weight and, often, their mental health along with it, find a way to turn it all around. In an effort to share the secrets behind their fitness success so that others can kickstart their own journies, we share some of our favourite stories.

This thirty-year-old Redditor — who posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit under the username DontMindMe2504 — revealed an incredible, breakneck-fast transformation. Shedding 14.3 lbs (6.4kgs) in just 34 days but, more importantly, getting a popping six-pack just in time for summer, he managed to totally change his look by applying one simple but far too often forgotten rule to his regimen.

Here’s how he did it…

Cut, Cut, Cut

Before we get into his secret strategy, we wanted to preface it by giving our top-level top-tips on how to lose weight, whether you follow this guy’s approach or not. What follows are the broad strokes of weight loss, but the absolute basics you have to lock in.

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

While this Redditor clearly went hard and fast, It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

One Size Does Not Fit All

However, it was when the Redditor was directly asked by a curious commenter about his specific diet that things really get interesting. The poster spells out his daily nutritional intake — which we’ll detail below — but it wasn’t until his final comment on the topic that he revealed the key insight. Here’s a paraphrased version of what we ate…

“5:30am: 3 mini baguettes with turkey breast, 9:30am: 1 banana, 12pm (lunch): 4 spoons white rice, 2 spoons beans, 1 medium grilled chicken steak, unlimited salad, 2:30pm: 1 banana, 5pm: 3 mini baguettes with turkey breast, 7:30pm (dinner): 1 sandwich with 4 slices of turkey breast, unlimited salad, 9pm: Whey protein (with water), Post-workout: Whey protein (with water), regardless of training time.” DontMindMe2504

As we’ve alluded to though, while the diet alone is pretty interesting — the prevalence of min-baguettes certainly piqued this writer’s interest — but rather a comment he makes about his approach to dieting writ large. See below:

“Important: Do NOT copy my diet. It was made by a nutritionist that I see monthly and it was made specificaly for me, my life style and routine.” DontMindMe2504

It may sound simple, but in a world where nutritional and fitness advice is increasingly marketed for the masses, it’s so easy to forget that creating a plan, especially when it comes to eating, that is specifically tuned to your needs, your activity level, and your goals, is almost certainly going to be the difference between you succeeding or not.

This only becomes truer when you take this Redditor’s timeframe into account too. When you’re aiming for such a short-term transformation, every single calorie counts. This guy proves that you can make immense gains in only a few short weeks, but the diet has to be dialled in, and it has to be right for you, not the cookie-cutter 2000-calories-a-day that your favourite bloke on Instagram recommends…