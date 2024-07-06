40 Year Old’s 12-Week Transformation Exposes A Sad Truth About Weight Loss

A Redditor transformed his body, carving out a wicked six-pack in just 12 weeks, but his story reveals a sadder truth behind many such cases.

We just love body transformations here at DMARGE. There’s nothing better than seeing blokes who’ve been struggling with their weight and finding a way to turn it all around, especially when they’re — how can we put this — of advancing years. In an effort to share the secrets behind their fitness success so that others can kickstart their own journies, we share some of our favourite stories.

This thirty-eight-year-old Redditor — who posted progress pictures to the site’s dedicated subreddit under the username CousinEddieMoneyshot — revealed an incredible and incredibly fast transformation. Shedding over 60lbs in a single year but, more impressively, 30 of those pounds in under 3 months, he’s totally recomposed his body… but the motivation behind this change reveals a sad trend in male fitness.

RELATED: Chris Pratt’s Insane Memorial Day Workout

Cut, Cut, Cut

Before we get into the aforementioned underlying truth, let’s take a hard-earned look at this guy’s nutritional regimen which will have accounted for his immense weight loss.

When it comes to shedding those pounds, nailing your nutritional game is always the most important and usually most punishing step. You need to partake in a ‘cut’ by maintaining a strict calorie deficit over an extended period of time, just like Zac Efron did before filming Baywatch. Here are some general nutritional guidelines to follow, but bear in mind that nutrition varies from person to person:

Calculate your calories: To lose body fat, you must create a calorie deficit by consuming fewer calories than your body burns. Calculate your daily calorie needs and subtract 250-500 calories per day to create a gradual calorie deficit. Eat plenty of fibre: Fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help keep you feeling full and satisfied during a cut. Stay hydrated: Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health and can also help curb hunger and cravings.

While this Redditor clearly went hard and fast in the final few months, It’s important to note that a successful cut requires patience and consistency. It’s not advisable to try to lose too much body fat too quickly, as this can lead to muscle loss and other health problems. Aim for a gradual, sustainable rate of fat loss, and be sure to listen to your body and adjust your nutrition plan as needed.

Here’s how he kept track:

“I tracked my diet through MyFitness Pal. I’ve been eating between 1600 and 2200 calories a day. High protein, low carb… I’m planning to try to really focus on that now and do a clean bulk.” CousinEddieMoneyshot

The Secret Ingredient Is Pain

What really made this user’s post interesting, however, was his frank admissions about the motivations behind his transformation. In his own words:

“It’s been quite the journey…. Wife ended up in rehab, met a dude, and decided to end the marriage. Pain became a great motivator, and I dropped 30 pounds over the past 3 months. I’m currently in the best shape of my life and feeling a lot better about myself.” CousinEddieMoneyshot

So many people, but men especially, only start to hit the gym because of an underlying pain or trauma that’s occurred in their lives. While we totally advocate for physical fitness as a means of keeping your mental health in check and working on yourself, we want to advise you to keep an eye out for any newly enthusiastic bros that have just arrived at your gym; you never know what they might have been through, and a welcoming ym buddy could be a huge boon in their life.

Image: Reddit

Having said that, they may want to just rep it out alone and enjoy the time to reflect and better themselves. Regardless, this man’s story is one that’s all too common and often goes overlooked — pain can be the source of great change and many good things, but remember to reach out to the people you trust if you’re struggling too. No man, as they say, is an island.